Prime Minister Modi to address investor summit in Gujarat on August 13

Gujarat Investor Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Gujarat Investor Summit on Friday, August 13 at 11 a.m. via video conference, the prime minister’s office said on Wednesday.

The summit is being held to invite investment for the establishment of vehicle scrapping infrastructure as part of the voluntary vehicle fleet modernization program or vehicle scrapping policy, said the PMO.

It will also focus on the synergies presented by the shipbreaking industry in Alang, for the development of an integrated scrapping center.

The summit, which is hosted by the Ministry of Roads and Highways Transport and the Government of Gujarat, will see the participation of potential investors, industry experts and relevant central and state government ministries.

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Chief Minister of Gujarat will also be present on the occasion.

Vehicle scrapping policy

The vehicle scrapping policy aims to create an ecosystem to phase out unsuitable and polluting vehicles in an environmentally friendly and safe manner. The policy aims to create a scrapping infrastructure in the form of automated test stations and registered vehicle scrapping facilities across the country.

In March of this year, Union of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the vehicle scrapping policy in Lok Sabha. In a statement from Suo Motu to Lok Sabha, the minister said older vehicles pollute the environment 10 to 12 times more than adapted vehicles and pose a risk to road safety.

In the interest of a clean environment and the safety of cyclists and pedestrians, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is implementing the Voluntary Fleet Modernization Program (VVMP) or Scrapping Policy vehicles “which aims to create an ecosystem for the gradual elimination of unsuitable and polluting vehicles”, he added.

The objectives of the policy are to reduce the population of old and defective vehicles, achieve a reduction in vehicle air pollutants to meet India’s climate commitments, improve road and vehicle safety, achieve a improved energy efficiency, formalize the currently informal industry of vehicle scrapping and increase the availability of low-cost raw materials for the automotive, steel and electronics industries.

