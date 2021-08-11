Pertamina takes over the Rokan block from Chevron, this is Jokowi’s request





The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo during a speech.

INDOSPORT.COM – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo welcomed the process of transferring the management of the Rokan block from PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia (CPI) to PT Pertamina (Persero). Previously, the Rokan block had been managed by Chevron for 90 years, but on August 9, 2021, one of the natural resources of Bumi Lancang Kuning was in the hands of BUMN, namely Pertamina. Transfer from Chevron to Special Oil and Gas Work Unit (SKK Migas), transferred to Pertamina Hulu Rokan is still a subsidiary of PT Pertamina. President Joko Widodo also welcomed the management process of the Rokan bloc and congratulated Pertamina. “Congratulations on the return of the management of the Rokan block to Mother Earth and congratulations for the work of the entire Pertamina team,” said President Joko Widodo, quoted by AkuratCo. However, the president, who is commonly known as Jokowi, has also set a target for Pertamina, as a trusted company of the Special Task Force for Oil and Gas (SKK Migas) to manage the Rokan block. Jokowi called on Pertamina to work hard, in order to maintain the sustainability of the Rokan bloc as a support for national oil production and to increase the benefits for the region. “I think Pertamina is capable of handling the Rokan block,” Jokowi said. “We are challenged to prove our capabilities, lest the productivity of the Rokan block will decrease even after we have managed it ourselves,” Jokowi said, adding. The Rokan block covers 5 (five) regencies in the province of Riau, namely the regencies of Bengkalis, Siak, Kampar, Rokan Hulu and Rokan Hilir. This strategic oil block is Indonesia’s second with an oil production target of around 165,000 barrels per day in 2021, or around 24% of national production. Read the original news on AccurateCo Warning : This article is a collaboration between Indosport.com and AkuratCo. Questions relating to writing, photos, videos, graphics and the entire content of the article are the responsibility of AkuratCo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indosport.com/ragam/20210811/pertamina-ambil-alih-blok-rokan-dari-chevron-ini-permintaan-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

