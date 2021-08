Pakistani Prime Minister launches new ship transport and transfer system

Imran Khan at the inauguration of the 7,300 tonne capacity vessel transport and transfer system at the Karachi shipyard. Image Credit: Ag

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the 7,300 tonne capacity vessel transport and transfer system at Karachi shipyard, which would improve the efficiency of the shipping industry.

Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan, Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister of Defense Production Zubaida Jalal and other Pakistani parliamentarians and naval officials attended the launch ceremony.

Imran Khan called it a gift to the Pakistani people on their 75th Independence Day and praised the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW), Pakistan Navy and the Ministry of Defense Production (MoDP) for the establishment of the modern facility in Pakistan.

The government is committed to supporting the local industry and is working on friendly policies to improve navigation and fishing in our waters to improve efficiency and create business opportunities for the Karachi shipyard. This facility is a true testament to the efforts of governments towards industrialization, capacity building and self-reliance. He expressed the hope that the facility will be used to the maximum in the role envisioned by the planners and that the maximum benefits will be derived from the investment for the creation of jobs and wealth.

The vessel transportation and transfer system contract was signed under the auspices of MoDP with funding provided by the Planning Commission of Pakistan as a public sector development project.

The vessel lifting and transfer system will provide mooring and repair facilities for vessels weighing up to 7,300 tonnes and has the capacity to accommodate 12 vessels at a time. The vessel transfer system with its electro-hydraulic forklifts will function as a large lifting platform to lift the vessel out of the water to dry dock it ashore and return it to the water when the work is completed, according to the official press release.

Rear Admiral MD KS&EW Athar Saleem said the project was initiated to increase the existing ship repair capacity and improve the efficiency of the Karachi shipyard.

The new system brings a revolutionary concept compared to the existing mooring technology, which currently could only repair one vessel at a time.

Some of the benefits of the new facility include recovering a vessel at sea, transferring to one of the repair stations and the ship lift can then be immediately available to raise or lower the next vessel, increasing productivity. exponentially depending on the number of parking spaces available. This will significantly increase the income of Karachi shipyards, leading to high tax returns and more employment opportunities for locals, he said.

The new facility will contribute to the productivity of the Karachi shipyard and meet the ever increasing demand from Pakistan’s maritime industry. The works generated by the strengthening of the ship repair capacity will be transferred to the public and private industrial sectors.

