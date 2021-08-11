Biden loses “geopolitical Olympics”

The United States narrowly passed China on final day of Olympic competition for gold number of medals. The tight finish is an apt metaphor for what’s going on on the world stage. America is still in the lead, but China is a serious and growing threat. In the original old Olympics, there was only first place, then everyone. Either you won or you lost second place, it was a tie for last place.

The geopolitics of the great powers often follow the same rules. Carthage disappeared after scoring second place in Rome. France secured a miserable second place to Hitler. China and Korea suffered from second place behind Imperial Japan. It will be a global disaster if America ever comes to second behind China. And yet, that seems to be the direction in which we are heading.

Commentator Bill maher William (Bill) Maher Bill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after scandal: he’s not “Donald Trump” Bill Maher laughs at the “awakened” attitude at the Olympics. went on a rant in March on Americans being a stupid people as China is on the verge of dominating the United States on the global economic, political and military podiums. It was at the start of the Biden administration. It only got worse.

As with Olympic sports, since 1949, China has been organizing a centenary marathon become the world’s leading power by 2049. The race could enter its final phase: the Chines admission to the World Trade Organization in 2001, opened the door to spectacular economic expansion; the US government, companies and research centers have allowed China to steal colossal American technology and military secrets; the rapid build-up of Chinese military capabilities, including massive shipbuilding, very effective weapons to resist the American intervention, an alarming accumulation of their arsenal of nuclear weapons and, of course, space and cybernetic capabilities; China securing / controlling critical natural resources and alliances around the world with its Belt and Road Initiative; and China’s aggressive military maneuvers in the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait and the Indian Ocean (in collaboration with Russia and Iran).

The Bush and Obama administrations, distracted by crises elsewhere in the world, have done little to challenge China’s aggression and have helped it in many ways.

The 2049 finish line has been temporarily disrupted by Donald trump Donald Trump’s Wyoming GOP leaders say they no longer recognize Cheney as a party member GOP governors divided over response to COVID-19 outbreak Senate gives Biden big bipartisan victory MORE, who, while disinterested in much of the history, facts, and other details of foreign policy and geopolitical strategy, clearly understood there was a problem and moved the U.S. Navy further in the eastern Pacific as a warning to China and North Korea. He encouraged American companies to redeploy investments in the United States to create jobs in the United States and reduce technology theft, negotiated a new trade agreement with China and challenged China’s aggression in the South China Sea. While Trump is thin on the details, he has acted and spoken in a way that has thrown China’s leadership and their long-term strategy off balance.

Fortunately for Beijing, the COVID-19 pandemic has become a hugely successful political countermeasure to the Trump problem.

Now with Joe biden Joe BidenBiden pushes to support Florida schools amid DeSantis Cuomo mask dispute resigns after investigation found he harassed divided female GOP governors over response to COVID-19 PLUS outbreak in the White House, Chinese strategists seem to believe that they are not only on schedule, but are in fact moving forward in the race with America.

Of course, the meeting with the Secretary of State Antoine Blink Antony BlinkenBiden officials express support for US aid to Egypt amid human rights criticism US envoy warning Taliban against military takeover of Afghanistan Director of CIA to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders: PLUS report in Anchorage as well as Biden’s apparently choreographed meeting with the Russian president Vladimir Poutine Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinWatchdog to Investigate “Alleged NSA Targeting” after Tucker Carlson asserted that America’s ability and willingness to meet its global obligations is rapidly eroding Hiroshimas and Nagasakis in our future? FOLLOWING in Geneva confirmed the weakness of the American leadership. Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are both brilliant and highly capable leaders who have survived difficult climbs to power in ruthless systems. They are accomplished poker players who can read an opponent quickly and accurately, and devise strategies to defeat them. Mind-reading Xi and Putin likely see Biden as a mediocre and predictable retail politician, reminiscent of the many ordinary bureaucrats they crushed on their way to power. In Blinken, they probably see a weak apparatchik that was no match for China’s foreign affairs team.

What they need to see in Bidens’ policies are massive overspending on government infrastructure projects (translation: pork and waste), leading to massive inflation (which implicitly reduces actual defense spending) and losses. higher interest rates. This will lead to a market pullback, high unemployment and a recession. They see Wall Street, some in the US manufacturing sector, naive and egotistical sports celebrities, research institutes and many other greedy Americans willing to trade national security for the benefits of doing business in China. They see wide distraction and no repercussions for COVID-19 disaster or China horrible abuse of its Uyghur population.

Above all, Xi and Putin see America weakening. They see a series of green lights prompting recently increased aggression against Taiwan, the South China Sea, the expansion of their nuclear arsenals and internal ethnic repression.

Of course, both leaders are competitive nationalists who have likely watched the Olympics. There they saw self-promoted American social justice warriors and corporate ads insulting America the same America that sent one of the most diverse Olympic teams in the world (compared to China, in contrast, the least diverse) reflecting an American diversity that came from decades of civil rights advancements, billions of dollars spent on social safety nets, and black and white freedom runners who risked their lives together in the 1960s to real social progress in integrated buses that no American football, soccer or basketball player would have probably dared to set foot on (where is the fame and the money in that?). What they saw at the Games were losers gleefully criticizing America, building their brands, but being careful not to criticize China.

They saw the foolish people Bill Maher was fuming about, clearly determined to self-destruct.

Grady Means is a writer (GradyMeans.com) and former consultant in business strategy. He served in the White House as political assistant to Vice President Nelson Rockefeller. Follow him on twitter @ gradymeans1.