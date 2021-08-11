Donald Trump calls $ 3.5 billion budget plan an ‘assault on our nation’ after move clears Senate





Former President Donald Trump said Americans were “stolen” after the Democrats’ $ 3.5 trillion budget plan cleared the Senate early Wednesday morning.

“Hello, America! While you all slept, the radical Democrats put forward a plan that will be known as the Communist $ 3.5 trillion plan to destroy America,” Trump said in a statement. “This legislation is an attack on our nation, on our communities and on the American dream.”

He said the bill will “destroy” US borders, overwhelm schools and make the country less secure.

“It raises taxes like we’ve never seen before, while making a lot of the things you buy every day more expensive (gas, groceries and more). And don’t forget the crazy Green New Deal,” Trump said. “America, you get robbed in the dark of night. It’s time to wake up ! “

The $ 3.5 trillion budget proposal was passed along party lines in a 50-49 vote after more than a dozen hours of debate on the amendments. The economic package includes sweeping expansions of the social safety net.

“Well, it’s been a whole night,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the legislation was passed. “Look, we still have a way to go, and we’ve made a giant leap towards transforming America.”

The House of Representatives will also need to approve a budget resolution before lawmakers can send final legislation to President Joe Biden’s office.

The Democrats’ fiscal framework is intended to finance climate initiatives; paid family leave; child care; universal college pre-K and tuition-free; green cards for immigrant workers; and the expansion of health care programs.

“Last night, the Senate took an important step towards passing my Build Back Better program – my plan to create jobs, cut taxes and cut costs for working families, all paid off by ensuring that the richest pay their fair share, ”Biden wrote. on Twitter Wednesday. “The government is working for the people again.”

The $ 3.5 trillion budget plan was passed just one day after the Senate passed a $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill. Nineteen Republicans voted for the package, which includes money for roads, bridges, water systems and more.

Trump also criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for supporting the bipartisan infrastructure package. He said in a statement that McConnell had given up “all his power” in the infrastructure negotiations and was “the most overrated man in politics.”

McConnell pointed out that the infrastructure issue is popular on both sides of the aisle in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“Infrastructure is popular with Republicans and Democrats,” McConnell said. “The divided American people sent us a 50-50 Senate and a tightly divided House. I don’t think the message that came out was, ‘Do absolutely nothing. “And if you want to find a potential area of ​​agreement, I can’t think of a better one than infrastructure, which is desperately needed.”

Updated at 12:28 p.m. ET, to include more information on the $ 3.5 trillion budget plan.

