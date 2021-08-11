Benefits of geothermal energy for Indonesia beyond green electricity



Ulubelu geothermal area, Lampung, Indonesia (source: Pertamina Geothermal Energy)

Geothermal energy contributes greatly to Indonesia beyond power generation, reducing carbon emissions, currency savings, local economic impact and much more.

Geothermal energy also has many other benefits hidden in Indonesia and naturally beyond, as described in This article from Indonesia. In addition to generating electricity, geothermal energy can also reduce emissions and optimize domestic natural energy resources. “Geothermal energy also contributes to regional development,” said Sentot Yulianugroho, director of public and government relations at Pertamina Geothermal Energy.

Sentot explained that the existence of a geothermal power plant (PLTP) has a role in reducing exhaust emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2). Based on the calculation of the Carbon Neutral Calculator, the reduction in greenhouse gases even reached 14.91 million tonnes of CO2. per year. The amount was obtained based on the capacity of geothermal power plants in Indonesia of 2,130.6 megawatts. “PGE, which has operated geothermal power plants for nearly five decades, has helped reduce millions of tonnes of CO2 gas,” Sentot said.

Currently, with a capacity of 672 MW, PGE within the framework of the Pertamina PNRE Sub Holding has participated in the reduction of 3.6 million tonnes of CO2 per year. According to Sentot, participating in the reduction of CO2 is like saving the world’s environment.

The world is indeed committed to reducing greenhouse gases, in particular CO2, which has a major influence on changes in the composition of the atmosphere and global climate change. Antalya, Turkey, on June 15, 2018, said Indonesia is ready to take concrete steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The reduction in emissions is a consequence of the signing of the Kyoto Protocol by 188 countries on December 11, 1997, of which Indonesia is a member.

To date, PGE manages at least seven projects under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), six of which are registered with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Regarding the optimization of domestic resources, Sentot pointed out, the existence of EMPs from a macroeconomic point of view has helped to save foreign exchange. PLTP indirectly contributes to saving oil and gas foreign exchange reserves, ”he said.

Sentot explained, with the Indonesian PLTP’s national capacity of 2,130.6 MW [number recently increased to 2,146 MW with the addition of the Sorik Marapi Unit 2 geothermal plant] , it is equivalent to 100,778 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD), which, if filled in one year, becomes 36.78 million barrels of oil equivalent. Assuming the price of a barrel of oil is $ 50, the foreign exchange that can be saved for a year from the existence of PLTP is $ 1.84 billion.

“With the same calculation, PGE with 672 MW contributes to currency savings of $ 580 million per year,” Sentot said.

According to Sentot, the existence of geothermal energy also contributes to taxes and to the PNBP (non-tax revenue of the State). PGE contributes 34% of its net operating income to the State annually. and imports, as well as regional taxes and regional levies.

For the PNBP, it is obtained from all inclusive which is set at 34%, and specifically for the producing regions, the EMPs and geothermal developers already in production also distribute a production bonus of 1% on the sales of steam or 0, 5% on electricity sales, which are deposited directly into the regional treasury. .

The presence of the PLTP, Sentot explained, also encourages local economic growth through its participation in regional development. The main contribution is the development of infrastructure. With locations still located in remote areas, companies must build road infrastructure to facilitate logistical transport. to be nothing but dirt, or even just a path, has been widened and paved. During this time, if the ground is unstable, concrete is made.

Sentot gave an example, the people of the village of Ngarip in the area of ​​the Ulubelu geothermal field, in the regency of Tanggamus, in the province of Lampung, really feel the road infrastructure built by PGE. drive to the town of Pringsewu, which is 55 km away. “It’s now less than two hours in all weather,” Sentot said.

As a result, the economy of the village of Ngarip and the villages crossed by the asphalt road is also developing. “The social life and well-being of people have increased dramatically,” Sentot said.

In Lumut Balai PGE area, Muara Enim Regency, South Sumatra, two villages in Semende Darat Laut sub-district, namely Penindaan village and Babatan village, are also connected with asphalt roads. Previously, the two villages were deep in the forest and agricultural products were difficult to compete with due to the high cost of transportation. Now the agricultural products of the two villages are more salable on the market. In PLTP Kamojang, various places become tourist attractions which become a magnet for local tourists. Karaha, Lahendong and Sibayak geothermal fields.

Sentot admitted that Indonesia is still relatively young in geothermal development compared to other countries such as America, Italy, New Zealand, Japan, Iceland. However, the development of sources environmentally friendly energy is still very open. PGE is also committed to increasing its business. innovations that are beneficial not only for the performance of the company, but also for environmental sustainability for the future. “This effort is PGE’s mission to make geothermal beyond energy,” Sentot said.

