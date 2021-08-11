Narendra Modi became the first Indian PM to chair the Unsc meeting on August 9; What this means for India





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to lead the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on August 9. India and Vietnam, and 10 ministers, including seven foreign ministers – a high level of participation in a meeting of the United Nations Security Council. India assumed the presidency of the high-level United Nations body in August. The presidential term will last a month before India cedes the presidency to Ireland. In addition to the permanent members, India, Tunisia, Vietnam, Estonia, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Norway and Niger are currently non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, with terms ending December 31, 2021. and December 31, 2022. India, which has pleaded for a permanent seat on the Security Council, has entered its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on January 1. What happened at the meeting? Prime Minister Modi opened the debate on maritime security. The United Nations Security Council debate was entitled “Strengthening Maritime Security – An Argument for International Cooperation”. “The oceans have played an important role in Indian history since the days of the Indus Valley Civilization. Based on our civilizational philosophy which sees the seas as a catalyst for shared peace and prosperity, Prime Minister Modi presented the vision of SAGAR – an acronym of “Security and Growth for All in the Region” in 2015, ”he said. declared the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA). As the meeting was tense due to China’s clearly illegal activities in the South China Sea under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), an international treaty that sets out conventional maritime law, she resulted in the adoption of a presidential statement. The presidential statement was the very first statement by the United Nations Security Council on maritime security issues. “India’s negotiators deserved credit for being able to find a language acceptable to all, without abandoning the reference to UNCLOS. This reaffirmed India’s relay role in the United Nations Security Council, ANI reported, citing sources. The declaration underlined the importance of strengthening international and regional cooperation to promote maritime security with the mutual assistance necessary to stop maritime crimes such as piracy and human trafficking. India’s role as a key security provider in the Indian Ocean was reaffirmed. India other agenda With maritime security issues discussed, India will focus on other parts of its three-pronged agenda during the Presidency. While talks have already taken place on the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, India will also present the counterterrorism program. New Delhi’s Permanent Representative to the UN and President of the Security Council this month, Ambassador TS Tirumurti said: “We want to keep the focus on terrorism. Terrorists have become more sophisticated and the financing of terrorism is a major problem; India and France even have a side event to discuss it. One area of ​​concern is the increase in terrorism in Africa. There are banned terrorists who have connections. In addition to the fight against terrorism, India will chair a debate on “technology and peacekeeping” and will also have Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen and the Middle East on its agenda. “ “I have not arrived at the place where India is going to send peacekeepers to Afghanistan. There can be no unilateral decision on peace in Afghanistan. All stakeholders must be consulted. I do not cannot comment on the sovereign decision of the United States to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, ”Ambassador Tirumurti said.

First publication: August 11, 2021, 20:03 IS

