Introduction of the health card, turning point of the Kissan card in the history of the country: PM Imran – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the introduction of health insurance cards and the Punjab Kissan (farmer) card system was a “turning point” in Pakistani history that would be written in the future.

Addressing a farmers’ convention in Bahawalpur to launch the Punjab Kissan Card program, the Prime Minister congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and said: “The health card and the Kissan card are the greatest things that you have accomplished and that will be the turning point in our history when it is written. [was the time when] this country has changed its direction for the purpose for which it was made.

Such a reorientation of goals, the Prime Minister said, would be the path to “greatness of the country”.

The prime minister said that every Khyber Pakhtunkhwa household now holds the health card and every household in the Punjab will also have it by the end of the year. He recalled that the type of universal health insurance at KP was present in very few countries.

Likewise, he called the Kissan cards a “revolution”. The Prime Minister explained that until now it has been difficult to provide cash directly to farmers with many obstacles in between.

“Now we have used the technology and for the first time a map will be created on which the farmer can benefit from any subsidy we give him,” he said, adding that farmers could access the funds directly. via the map.

The prime minister said he was very “happy” that the Punjab government took the initiative and that the KP government would soon follow in its footsteps.

“Wherever there is a PTI government in Azad [Jammu and] Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan or a coalition government like in Balochistan, we will discuss with them to provide these cards to the farmers so that we can subsidize them directly. “

The prime minister said he was “doing no favors” to farmers through such measures, but rather his “obligation” to help them in order to help the country, reduce poverty and bring prosperity.

“You will see that my federal and provincial governments will always be by your side,” he told the farmers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the country will stand up when it helps its 8.3 million farmers, calling them Pakistan’s real force.

He said he was proud of the PTI government during whose tenure farmers earned an additional Rs 1.1 trillion by getting the prices set for the crops in a timely manner.

“Our vision for the future is to double farmers’ income from what they are [currently] win because it will benefit Pakistan. When a farmer earns he will invest in the land and productivity will increase and the country will benefit, poverty will decrease and the prices of food and drink will decrease. ”

He attributed the country’s high inflation to the inability of productivity to keep pace with population growth. Despite a record wheat production, Pakistan imported 4 million tonnes, he said.

Likewise, the doubling of the price of edible oil increased the burden on the government and it also had to raise prices.

“So the whole point of telling you this is that we have to help the farmers [so] they get the money and help them with the technology. “

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of research to increase agricultural productivity and using innovative modern methods, saying that other countries have succeeded in populating deserts with new techniques. He appreciated Islamia University Bahawalpur for promoting agricultural research.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that lifting people out of poverty was essential to move the country forward,

“No country can move forward or progress if there are a few rich and a sea of ​​poor.

“It thrives when it lifts its weak segment and a human society is one where there is a humanity whose demand is to uplift people who have been left behind in the race of life,” he said. -he declares.

He added that as the farmers were helped, the country would start to become prosperous on its own. He pointed to the number of motorcycles sold during the year, the highest in the country’s history, crediting the turnover with more money flowing into rural areas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1640084/introduction-of-health-card-kissan-card-turning-point-in-countrys-history-pm-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos