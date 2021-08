Fani Willis, DA investigating Donald Trump, seeks $ 115,000 a year assistants

Georgian prosecutor’s office investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn state vote in 2020 election advertises deputy prosecutors, slogan “integrity matters” .

The announcement, tweeted by Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Fani Willis, on August 6, read in all caps: “Join our dynamic team, we’re hiring!”

The tweet says he can offer AD assistants a salary of between $ 65,000 and $ 115,000 “depending on experience,” and asks potential candidates to send their resumes to chief of staff, Kyra Banks. It ends with the hashtag #ANEWDAy.

In February, Willis, a Democrat who took office this year, opened a criminal investigation into Trump’s attempts to influence the results of the 2020 general election in Georgia, won by President Joe Biden.

JOIN OUR DYNAMIC TEAM – LET’S HIRE!

Assistant District Lawyers * $ 65,000 – $ 115,000 * depending on experience

Send CVs to Chief of Staff of Staff: [email protected] #ANEWDAy pic.twitter.com/lQTFscuPJa

– Fani Willis Fulton County District Attorney (@FaniWillisForDA) August 6, 2021

After the election, Trump spread false allegations of fraud. In a runoff on Jan. 5, both seats in the state’s US Senate went to the Democrats.

Willis wrote a letter in February to state officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking them to keep documents related to Trump’s January 2 phone call in which he urged Raffensperger to “find” votes.

The letter, which did not mention Trump by name, said the investigation would examine “the solicitation of electoral fraud, the fabrication of false statements to state and local government bodies.”

It would also examine “conspiracy, racketeering … and any involvement in violence or threats related to the administration of the election.”

Cathy Cox, former Georgia secretary of state and dean of law at Mercer University, told The Guardian last month that Willis had “the experience of the vast Rico of Georgia.” [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] law “and that she” has a habit of using it successfully in high-profile cases. “

“These factors are further accelerating this case in terms of the potential for serious criminal charges,” Cox added.

Newsweek has reached out to the Willis and Fulton County DA office to find out if the call for new employees is related to its Trump investigation, while the advertisement itself has sparked a small thread about the investigation.

“How is the Trump investigation going?” wrote one user, “There has been no information as to whether the investigation uncovered wrongdoing by Trump during the presidential election in Georgia.”

Another wrote: “Is that why nothing happened with the call Trump was asking for to find the 11,720 votes.”

“Trump broke the law and he has not been held accountable so far. GA needs help in the DA’s office to do his job.”

Former President Donald Trump boards Air Force One in Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. He faces a criminal investigation in Georgia into his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MANDEL NGAN / Getty



