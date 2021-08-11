Turkey and Pakistan will work for peace and stability in the region





Turkey and Pakistan reiterated their desire to further advance bilateral relations, including efforts for peace and stability in the region.

During an official visit, the Turkish Defense Minister met with the Pakistani authorities to discuss a large number of issues, including the fragile peace process in Afghanistan.

Hulusi Akar, who arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad for an official visit, called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday to discuss a range of issues, including Ankara’s ongoing efforts for a political solution in Afghanistan.

Stressing the need for a negotiated political settlement, Khan expressed hope that Afghan leaders recognize “the importance of international convergence on the way forward and achieve an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement,” according to a statement. from the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. .

Islamabad, he said, will continue to make “every effort to help advance the Afghan peace process and achieve a political solution.”

Khan stressed that the historic brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkey are “marked by unique mutual trust and support.”

He conveyed his greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and brother Turkish people.

Expressing his “deep” concern over the forest fires in Turkey, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and willingness to provide all possible assistance, the statement said.

Khan said he was satisfied with the current level of bilateral defense cooperation, thanking Ankara for its “strong and constant support to Pakistan on all issues, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

Akar, for his part, conveyed warm greetings from President Erdoan and reiterated Turkey’s support for Pakistan “on all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir”.

He agrees with Khan on strengthening cooperation in all fields, including defense, the statement added.

Akar travels to Islamabad as part of frequent high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Turkey for consultations on important bilateral and regional issues.

He also met with the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and other senior government officials on Tuesday.

Akar met Bajwa at the Pakistani army headquarters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, according to an army media statement.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, including defense and security cooperation between the two countries and overall regional security, were discussed, the statement said.

Akar, for his part, reaffirmed Ankara’s full support for Pakistan’s position on regional and international issues, he added.

The two officials reiterated their willingness to further advance bilateral relations, including by striving to promote peace and stability in the region.

The United States will complete the withdrawal of its forces at the end of this month as part of a deal with the Taliban, which included the withdrawal of foreign forces in exchange for the Taliban’s promises to prevent Afghanistan from being used. for international terrorism.

Under the deal, the Taliban were supposed to seek peace with the Afghan government, but months of intermittent talks have been unsuccessful.

Government officials have called for pressure on neighboring Pakistan to stop alleged Taliban reinforcements and supplies crossing the porous border. Pakistan denies supporting the Taliban.

In addition, Ankara offered to keep and operate the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul after the withdrawal of the United States and NATO from Afghanistan, which could create an area of ​​cooperation between the allies of the NATO.

Turkey, whose forces in Afghanistan have always been made up of non-combat troops, has offered to keep the airport as questions remain about how security will be provided along major transport routes and at the airport, which is the main gateway to the capital Kabul. Airport security is critical to the functioning of diplomatic missions outside of Afghanistan as Western forces withdraw.

The airport is strategically located near the Afghan presidential palace and foreign diplomatic missions in Kabul and is the only place from which to evacuate diplomats in an emergency.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry called for a fair burden-sharing given that the uninterrupted and safe operation of the airport is essential for the continued presence of diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

After a series of meetings with NATO leaders on the sidelines of the alliance summit in June, Erdoan said Turkey was seeking Pakistani and Hungarian participation in the mission in Afghanistan following the departure of the US-led NATO force.

However, the Taliban opposed Ankara’s proposal, saying Turkey should also withdraw its troops in accordance with the 2020 agreement for withdrawal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/turkey-pakistan-to-work-for-peace-and-stability-in-region The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos