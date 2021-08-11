The Ministry of Agriculture supports farmers and extension agents in mastering agricultural technology





JAKARTA – These days, farmers and extension workers are more and more excited to participate in the 7th training package for one million farmers and extension workers, which is coordinated by the Agricultural Training Center of Batu ( BBPP Batu) in the regency of Malang, in the province of East Java. . The training was conducted with the aim of building the capacities and skills of agricultural human resources to support the increase in agricultural productivity. This is in line with the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) so that farmers, as the main actors in agriculture, can benefit from modern technology accompanied by extension workers at the front line of agricultural development. We must build food self-sufficiency for the well-being of farmers. Appreciation for Ministry of Agriculture (Ministry of Agriculture) in his efforts to strengthen agricultural human resources, President Jokowi said in Bogor, West Java, at the opening of an online training attended by Agriculture Minister (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo and BPPSDMP chief Dedi Nursyamsi at PPMKP Ciawi, Friday (6/8/2021) Last week. (Also read: Ministry of Agriculture encourages career development of THL-TBPP extension workers) President Jokowi invites farmers and groups of farmers (Poktan) to work on the agricultural sector from upstream to downstream so that they can master the stages from cultivation to post-harvest which includes processing and marketing. Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo pointed out the same that Indonesian nature is very abundant and should be used properly by all of us. He was informed that the seventh farmer and extension training package was opened at 08:00 WIB, starting with the appeal of the head of the Agricultural Human Resources Development and Extension Agency (BPPSDMP) Dedi Nursyamsi on soil fertility and the benefits of balanced fertilization. (Also read: Ministry of Agriculture is ready to organize training for farmers and extension workers to increase agricultural productivity) Fertilizing in the right amount will support planting cost efficiency. Using organic fertilizers as an alternative to chemical fertilizers will have a good impact on the environment, so it can improve the welfare of farmers, Dedi Nursyamsi said in a written statement on Wednesday (11/8 / 2021).

