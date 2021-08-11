Prime Minister Modi calls on voters to nominate top three BJP leaders in 5 election-related states, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat and Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on voters to nominate the three main BJP leaders in five states due for assembly elections next year – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat and Punjab – in a poll launched on his Narendra Modi official app (NaMoApp) which only he can access. The idea is to choose one of the three leaders who get the highest votes as the chief minister of the party that wins the election, an important BJP source said.

The exercise will render ineffective the current practice of MPs from the winning party selecting the chief minister, as people will choose one as is done in many countries with presidential election systems.

The app is also conducting a survey in all five states, urging voters to share their thoughts on a slew of issues under five heads that show Modi believes people will vote first on how BJP governments in four of the five. States have managed the covid19 pandemic.

The first question asks the following question: Which of the following questions will be important considerations when voting in the next parliamentary elections in your state? The options are: government management of Covid-19, education, public order, employment, cleanliness, price increases, corruption, farmer welfare, section 370, construction of the Ram temple, Triple Talaq, electricity, roads and infrastructure.

The second question is: Which of these factors is most important to you when voting: Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in the country, state level issues, local issues?

The third question is: How do you rate the overall performance of your state government – Very bad or bad, good or very good, excellent? The same very poor to excellent criteria are set on affordable health care, job creation, rural electrification, farmer prosperity, corruption-free governance, Swachchh Bharat, law and order, development urban and economy.

The next question is: What state government program or initiative has benefited you the most? You are allowed to write your own answer instead of selecting one of the options.

The fifth question: do you agree or disagree with the following statements? The same central government and the state are helping development, the working culture of your state government has improved over the past four years, and you feel more optimistic about the future of the state than previously.

The sixth question: do you think the unity of the opposition will have an impact in your constituency?

The seventh question is to rate on a very dissatisfied to very satisfied scale how satisfied are you with the condition of the following amenities and utilities in your riding? Roads, electricity, drinking water, health care, education, ration issues, public order, cleanliness.

The next question is about the MP and his initiatives, is he accessible, satisfied with his work, is he popular in your constituency and if you want this MP to be re-elected.

Yet another question is about a candidate’s caste, religion, and developmental record. Next, are you satisfied with the immunization coverage in the state?

Here’s in 14th place to name the state’s three most popular BJP leaders. Other questions are: Have you ever donated to BJP? Are you going to ask your friends and family to vote for the BJP? And, will you be interested in volunteering for the BJP?

The survey ends with the suggestion to share the opinion on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and other platforms.

Posted on: Wednesday Aug 11, 2021 23:07 IST