Beijing discreetly pushes localities to “buy Chinese” in high technology





BEIJING – China urges local authorities to “buy” Chinese products under procurement guidelines covering high-tech items such as x-ray machines and weather instruments as it pushes overseas suppliers to switch to local production, Nikkei learned. Local content rules, released as part of audit policies in May by China’s finance and industry ministries, apply to 315 articles in 41 categories. These are grouped into four quota levels between 25% and 100%, although it is not clear whether this is done in volume or in value. The new barriers, which were never officially announced, could cause headaches for foreign suppliers and are likely to fuel trade tensions between China and the United States. Local authorities accounted for more than 90% of the 3.3 trillion yuan ($ 509 billion rate) in government procurement across China in 2019, official data shows. Much of the list consists of high-tech products with security implications that President Xi Jinping has made a top priority, according to sources familiar with the document. Medical equipment takes the lion’s share with nearly 200 items, including MRI and X-ray equipment and surgical endoscopes, as well as PCR testing equipment. Many other entrances have defense applications, such as aircraft communication systems, marine and geological survey equipment, meteorological instruments, and tools for measuring underground structures such as tunnels. “Public procurement” is meant to include direct purchases of facilities and equipment by local authorities. If it also covers the transactions of public enterprises and hospitals with investments or management by the local government, the impact on importers will be even more profound. Local content mandates for advanced medical equipment reflect the goal of encouraging companies to move production to China. This change will affect the “big three” in the field – GE Healthcare, Siemens and Philips – as well as Japanese players such as Canon, Fujifilm Holdings and Olympus. GE Healthcare is one of the companies likely to be affected by the procurement guidelines. (Photo by Shunsuke Tabeta) It is not certain that this push will extend specifically to the core technology-rich components. Nevertheless, given the “fears of manufacturers that technology could leak to China, harming their competitiveness in the medium and long term, we want to [authorities] think about it carefully, “said a foreign business organization in Beijing. Since around 2018, China has published lists of recommended suppliers and products covering information technology items such as personal computers, servers, and copiers. These would be limited to companies that meet certain national ownership and management requirements. Like audit guidelines, these are not formally made public, and some cities and state-owned enterprises are expected to follow them. The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China has called on the central government to clarify procurement criteria so that foreign companies are not simply excluded. These non-public internal documents freezing imported products contrast with Beijing’s outwardly welcoming attitude towards foreign companies. New audit guidelines in particular, which focus on cutting-edge medical equipment – a US specialty – risk further aggravating bilateral trade friction. China is currently not a signatory of the World Trade Organization Agreement on Government Procurement, which prohibits countries from discriminating between domestic and foreign suppliers. Beijing is negotiating its entry, but talks are reportedly deadlocked as the two sides struggle to agree on terms. In the United States, President Joe Biden announced plans at the end of July for stricter rules covering the government’s “Buy American” program that would gradually increase the local content requirement to 75%, from the current 55%.

