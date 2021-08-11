‘He still doesn’t trust Donald Trump’: White House rejects Biden’s claims that contributed to vaccine reluctance | Washington Examiner





The White House has denied that President Joe Biden contributed to the vaccine hesitancy as his administration grapples with stagnant coronavirus vaccination rates.

Biden’s comment that he did not trust President Donald Trump during last year’s campaign did not compound the problem, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

INDEPENDENT COOLING ON SPELLS BIDEN PROBLEM FOR DEMOCRATS IN 2022

“It’s safe to say he still doesn’t trust Donald Trump, so that hasn’t changed. But he trusts scientists, he trusts data experts, and he trusts CDC leaders, of the FDA, which is the gold standard for vaccine approval, ”she told reporters Wednesday.

Psaki saw no data to support the claim that Biden made people hesitate to receive the vaccine. And Biden has repeatedly credited the Trump administration with “advancing the vaccine,” she said.

“Just for context, the former president was also suggesting that people inject themselves with versions of poison into their veins to cure COVID,” she added.

Psaki defended Biden by suggesting last year that the public should wait until the Food and Drug Administration fully clears the vaccines before receiving an injection, as well as his delay in appointing his own candidate for the agency’s head. federal.

Biden was still looking for “exactly the right fit” for the FDA, according to Psaki. In the meantime, “this is a place filled with talented and experienced scientists, data experts, career staff, who certainly run the FDA effectively,” she said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last fall insisted that Trump could not be trusted with the vaccine.

“Be clear: I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump, and right now the American people can’t either,” Biden said. “If Donald Trump cannot provide answers and the administration cannot provide answers to these three questions, the American people should not have confidence.”

More than 70% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine because the delta variant reaffirms the pressure on hospital systems in areas with low vaccination rates. Oregon this week became the third state to reinstate a mask mandate to mitigate the spread of the virus.

