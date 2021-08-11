Ministry of Transport and police organize mass vaccination campaign in Depok





The Greater Jakarta Transportation Agency (BPTJ) of the Indonesian Ministry of Transportation is working with the National Police to organize a mass vaccination event on Wednesday at the Jatijajar Type A Terminal in Depok, West Java. Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi directly supervised the “Merdeka Vaccine Booth,” which provided services to residents of Depok and surrounding areas, targeting 1,000 people over the age of 18. “President Joko Widodo instructed ministries and institutions to participate in vaccination campaigns. Thank goodness the Ministry of Transport conducted this vaccination program, in collaboration with the National Defense Force, the National Police Force and regional authorities. In total, we have vaccinated 200,000 people, ”Sumadi said. Sumadi pointed out that the number of people vaccinated in Jakarta’s satellite towns has increased and that while 80% of the people in Jakarta are vaccinated, the figure is only 27% in Depok. “Every week we carry out vaccinations in transport centers and transport schools. Thank you, Mayor of the city of Depok, because 27% of the public participated in the vaccination. Thank you also to the national police, who worked with us to organize vaccinations in transport centers, ”he added. Related news: Police say 95.5% of Jakarta population has been vaccinated He also expects more people to participate in the vaccination program, so that herd immunity to COVID-19 can be achieved earlier, which will boost the economy and ensure a return to normalcy. The mayor of the city of Depok, Idris Abdul Somad, praised the vaccination program, stressing the need for everyone’s cooperation to increase the vaccination rate, which will lead to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to vaccinations, the Ministry of Transport and its stakeholders donate food packages (sembako) and local fruits to health workers, people affected by the pandemic and drivers of motorized taxis and public transport vehicles. Budi Setiyadi, Director General of Land Transport, Polana B. Pramesti, Head of Jabodetabek Transport Management Agency, Mayor of Depok City, KH Muh. Idris Abdul Somad, Police Brigadier General Yusuf, and Munadi Herlambang, Institutional Director of PT Jasa Raharja, also attended the event. Related news: Military-police synergy is essential for optimal management of COVID-19: TNI

