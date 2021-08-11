Statistics show people are fed up with Prime Minister’s handling of immigration





A group of people suspected of being migrants are brought to Dover, Kent. (Getty) A record number of people believe the government is mismanaging immigration, according to a new poll. YouGov survey shows 76% of those polled think the Conservatives are doing badly on this issue, compared to 12% who think they are doing well. The previous highest figure was recorded on August 17 last year, when 74% of those polled were unimpressed by governments’ handling of immigration. Immigration redress was one of the main points of the Leave campaign when it successfully advocated for Brexit in 2016, but the Tories have come under fire for how they have dealt with the issue ever since. Watch: Priti Patel defends the payment of 54 million to France to fight against migrant crossings Last week Labor accused the Tories of being in chaos when nearly 1,000 people crossed the Channel in small boats in two days. At least 482 people managed to break a new single-day record last Wednesday while another 475 arrived on Thursday. According to data compiled by the PA news agency, more than 10,000 people have made the life-threatening journey through the Strait of Pas de Calais in small boats this year. Immigration Minister Chris Philp visited France last week after the government agreed to give French authorities an additional 54 million to tackle the problem last month. He joined a beach patrol during the visit and said the UK must work with the French to tackle the problem of organized gangs trafficking people across the Channel. However, his comments were criticized by shadow Labor Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds, who said: These vague comments from a minister once again show the chaos the government finds itself in, with no plan appropriate to cope with the increasing number of Channel crossings. The Conservatives are also hoping that a new points-based immigration system will appeal to voters. (Getty) Interior Minister Priti Patel and her department have repeatedly promised to make the Channel route unsustainable, but crossings have continued to increase. She met with members of the Greek government to discuss common challenges in illegal migration. The story continues Last week’s visit saw Patel meet with ministers in Athens before patrolling with the Hellenic Coast Guard off the island of Samos to learn more about the methods used to prevent small boat crossings. The Conservatives are also hoping for a new points-based immigration system will appeal to voters. Visa applicants, including those from the European Union, will need 70 points to be able to come and work in the UK from January 1, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/boris-johnson-immigration-you-gov-poll-channel-france-184604754.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos