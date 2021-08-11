Turkey under Erdoan becomes main cocaine trafficking nation

Turkish airlines are involved in transporting drugs, including cocaine, to various countries around the world. According to media reports, Turkey has emerged as an emerging route for large-scale cocaine trafficking, an unprecedented development, and it is alleged that a powerful and politically connected new actor may have appeared on the scene to deliver large amounts of drugs. drugs through Turkish seaports. . In June 2020, Colombian narcotics police seized around five tons of cocaine hidden in two containers that were to travel by sea from the port of Buenaventura to Turkey and had a market value of $ 265 million in the illegal market. Later, the shipment would be shipped to various western countries via a third country, mainly by Turkish airlines and jets as well as freighters.

There are reports that a convicted mafia boss and former ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, named Sedat Peker, recently claimed that senior government officials were involved in the cocaine trade. He named Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu and his associates as influential people involved in facilitating cocaine trafficking across Turkey.

Another massive cocaine bust took place in Brazil, where a private jet named Gulfstream IV, with tail number TC-GVA, owned by a Turkish company was captured at Fortaleza-Pinto Martins International Airport loaded with 24 suitcases carrying 1.3 tonnes of cocaine. This private jet belongs to the investment company Affan Yatrm Holding A .. via its subsidiary ACM Air. The company was founded on August 31, 2012 by eyhmus zkan, a well-known oil smuggler who enjoys political cover through his close ties to Erdoan. government. According to trade register data filed in September 2012, its capital was 500,000 Turkish liras ($ 275,000); yet he did manage to purchase two multi-million dollar Gulfstream jets from the government fleet.

No official comment has ever been made and no investigation has been opened into Turkey’s link to cocaine trafficking, while the Turkish media has had to remain completely silent on this issue due to pressure from the Erdoan government. Turkish authorities feared that an effective investigation into this matter could expose the politicians who were protecting eyhmus zkan from legal complications.

eyhmus is said to have had ties to Mahmut Yldrm, codenamed Yeil (Green), a hit man used by the underground gendarmerie intelligence unit JITEM and the Turkish intelligence agency MIT in politically motivated killings, in particular in the predominantly Kurdish region of southeastern Turkey. He is a Kurd from the southeastern province of Diyarbakr, and his family owns nearly a dozen businesses operating in various industries in Turkey, providing perfect cover for their illegal operations.

According to media reports, in January 2011 eyhmus bought a third of the shares of the aviation and tourism company Air Charter Market (ACM) Uak Servisi ve Turizm Hizmetleri Limited irketi, originally established in 1991. It was also listed. as director of the company. with the powers to represent it fully. A year later, all of ACM’s shares were transferred to his company, Affan.

According to media reports, Brazilian federal police raided the TC-GVA Gulfstream plane and arrested Angel Alberto Gonzalez, 60, a Spanish-Belgian binational, owner of the 24 suitcases full of cocaine. Chief pilot Veli Deli, 48, was also arrested. Both were arrested as suspects of international drug trafficking.

Brazilian authorities said they had evidence that Deli had prior knowledge of cocaine on the plane. The analysis that we carried out on the plane and the relevant places, the information and documents that we obtained through research and interrogation all show us that the chief pilot was aware of the drug trafficking, told the reporters Alan Robson, Cear’s Federal Police Chief.

The bust was filmed by police in Brazil, and part of it was shared with local media. In the video, police open one of the suitcases in front of crew members and passenger Gonzales, finding packages of cocaine wrapped in plastic bags.

The plane was to go to Lisbon and then to Brussels before returning to Turkey. This means that the shipment could have been unloaded in Brussels or later would be sent to one of the western countries via Turkey. The main issue here is that the owners of the private jet company were confident that such contraband cargo would not be scanned or seized by Turkish authorities, again proving a connection between very influential figures in Turkey and this cartel.

According to a credible source, drug cartels regularly use Turkey’s diplomatic bag as well as airlines and shipping companies to transport drugs to various destinations.