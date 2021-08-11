Activists – Radio Free Asia

Plans of the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) to extend compulsory Mandarin education to preschoolers across the country are part of an ongoing process of “cultural genocide” in the northern region of Mongolia inland and other parts of China with specific cultures, FRG commentators said on Wednesday.

Starting in the fall semester of 2021, kindergartens in ethnic minorities and in rural areas that do not already use Mandarin for childcare activities must begin to do so, according to a recent directive from the Ministry of Education.

The government is also launching a national “batch training” program for kindergarten teachers to ensure a sufficient supply of qualified staff to meet the new demand.

This decision aims to “enable preschool children from ethnic minorities and rural and rural areas to gradually acquire the ability to communicate at a basic level in Mandarin and to lay the foundations for the compulsory education phase”, indicates the directive.

Yang Haiying, a professor at Shizuoka University of Japan, said the move was part of the plan by CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping to extend the CCP’s political agenda from the cradle to the grave.

“I think this is part of Xi Jinping’s cradle-to-grave program, which he is now looking forward to completing by September,” Yang told RFA.

“He once claimed to have lifted China out of poverty, and now he is also trying to unify the Chinese nation culturally,” he said. “It means linguistic unity, according to his beliefs.”

“This approach was successful in Inner Mongolia last year, thanks to the use of a complete suppression [of opposing voices], “Yang said.

Plans to end the use of the Mongolian language in schools in the northern region of China in Inner Mongolia sparked weeks of class boycotts, street protests and a region-wide crackdown by the riot squads and state security police in the fall of 2020, in a process described by ethnic Mongols as “cultural genocide.”

Koreans, Uyghurs, Tibetans also affected

The government has also introduced similar changes to the national curriculum that will phase out the teaching of Korean in schools in northeast China, which is home to a population of around 2.3 million Koreans, the largest population in outside the Korean Peninsula, of which just under two million are Chinese nationals of Korean descent.

In northwestern Xinjiang, at least one county in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) no longer offers Uyghur language instruction to students, officials told RFA in January 2021, although it is home to a predominantly Uyghur population.

Meanwhile, Tibetan parents of affected children told RFA that removing young Tibetans from their culture and language would have serious negative consequences for the future.

Language rights have become a particular focus of Tibetan efforts to assert national identity in recent years, with language classes held informally in monasteries and towns generally regarded as “illegal associations” and teachers subject to corruption. detention and arrest.

The policy of “education for national unity” dates back to a speech given in September 2019 by the secretary general of the ruling Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, who said at a conference on national unity: “The Chinese nation is one big family, and we will build the dream together. “

“Natural transition to Mandarin”

The Mongolian scholar of the Khubis ethnicity said that Mongolian-speaking kindergartens in the capital of China’s northern region, Inner Mongolia, have already started allowing Han Chinese children to enroll.

“There were still a few schools and kindergartens in Mongolian in Hohhot, because [previous] leaders supported Mongolian kindergartens when they were in power, ”Khubis said.

“But when the kindergartens open in September, local Han children will all be allowed to enroll in Mongolian-speaking kindergartens,” he said. “With the arrival of the Han Chinese children, the language used will naturally change to Mandarin.”

An employee who answered the phone at a Mongolian-speaking kindergarten in Hohhot on Wednesday confirmed that no Mongolians would be used there from September 1.

“Ah, yes, no, we won’t use Mongolian, there won’t be Mongolian,” the employee said.

Xi Haiming, speaker of the parliament of exiled southern Mongolia, who currently lives in Germany, said the move was a blatant violation of the Chinese constitution and a law on ethnic autonomous regions.

“According to the Chinese constitution, all ethnic groups have the right and freedom to preserve and develop their own languages,” Xi told RFA. “The Law on the Autonomous Ethnic Region also guarantees these rights.

“Mongolians who learn Mongolian will not automatically cause separatism, but rather it is part of their feeling for their own culture and their own traditions,” he said.

“Cultural genocide”

Enghebatu Togochog of the New York-based Southern Mongolia Human Rights Information Center (SMHRIC) said the CCP is carrying out “wholesale cultural genocide” in Inner Mongolia.

“The purpose of this cycle of genocide is clear: to eradicate the Mongolian language, culture and identity from [Inner] Mongolia entirely to create a seamless Chinese society free from ethnic problems, ”he said in comments posted on the SMHRIC website.

“[It] started in southern Mongolia last September… and replaced Mongolian with Chinese as the language of instruction throughout the region, ”he said.

He said more than 300,000 Mongolian students took to the streets, as millions of parents, teachers and students carried out a school boycott across the region.

An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 protesters have since been arrested for their role in the protests, he said.

Enghebatu Togochog called for an international boycott of the 2022 Olympic Games in China.

“Allowing China to host the Olympics is like allowing Nazi Germany to host other Olympics,” he said. “China commits multiple genocides under the eyes of the international community [and] suppress any dissent, any peaceful demonstration. “

“China is trying to dominate the world culturally, economically, militarily and politically through infiltration, extortion and other criminal activities,” he said. “It is a threat to humanity, it is an existential threat to the fundamental value of democracy, human rights and human dignity.”



