Trump-related lies fuel calls for violence





Donald Trump’s election lies have become the backstory of our civic life, but some officials don’t have the luxury of simply ignoring the former president’s nonsense.

Politico reported in June, for example, “The conspiracy theory that Donald Trump will be reinstated as president in August has raised concerns in the Department of Homeland Security,” a senior official told members of Congress. CNN reported shortly after that Justice Department officials also concluded that the former president’s delusional claims increased the risk of political violence from his more rabid supporters.

These fears have not gone away. NBC News reported this morning:

False allegations of 2020 election fraud fuel calls for violence on social media, Department of Homeland Security warns local law enforcement agencies … DHS released so-called awareness bulletin last week and discussed the security climate in a meeting with intelligence officers from major law enforcement agencies, including New York, Washington and Las Vegas departments, DHS officials told NBC News.

“DHS has seen a growing but modest number of individuals calling for violence in response to unsubstantiated fraud allegations linked to the 2020 election fraud and the alleged ‘reinstatement’ of former President Trump,” said a DHS spokesperson at NBC News.

The internal security spokesperson said officials did not have “specific or credible reports that violent extremists were considering targeting specific events.” That said, department officials “currently find themselves in an environment of heightened threat from terrorism, and DHS is aware of previous cases of violence associated with the spread of disinformation, false narratives and conspiracy theories about the elections. of 2020 “.

A second DHS official told NBC News the agency saw conspiracy theories about the 2020 election migrate from obscure internet forums to more traditional forums, and “we are concerned about calls for violence.”

This follows an ABC News report, based on a newsletter obtained from the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis. The document read in part: “Some conspiracy theories associated with the reinstatement of former President Trump have included calls for violence if desired results are not achieved. “

Clearly, mainstream Americans can hope that the extremist threat does not escalate and turn into real violence, but these official warnings and fears are emblematic of a larger truth: Trump’s lies remain a public threat. .

For many political observers, I suspect that the former president’s ongoing deceptions are more likely to generate rolling looks than genuine concerns about public safety. The Republican and his more ridiculous allies regularly peddle obvious trash, in part to make Trump feel better about his defeat, and in part because the lies help fuel his fundraising operation.

But there is a part of the population who does not realize that the lies are absurd. For these Americans, whose relationship to reality is terribly strained, the propaganda is both credible and a possible call to arms.

In addition, there is no reason to believe that conditions will improve. Not only did the former president and his allies fanned the fires with “reinstatement” chatter that can only be described as madness, but we will likely soon hear from Arizona Republican state senators and their partners. Cyber ​​Ninja.

The chances that they will admit that their deranged conspiracy theories were wrong are low. It’s much more likely that the partisan coup will result in a ridiculous report attempting to validate Trump’s discredited claims – which in turn will further fuel the fringe numbers that law enforcement concerns.

Over the weekend, the former president told Fox News: “It’s a shame what’s going on, and I don’t think the country is going to put up with it any longer.”

Between Republican rhetoric like this and the insurgent riot of January 6 instigated by the former president, is it any wonder that law enforcement is worried about the dangers posed by Trump’s most radical supporters? ?

