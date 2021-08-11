Psaki wonders if Biden created vaccine hesitation with 2020 comments slamming Trump





White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether or not President Biden was encouraging vaccine hesitancy with comments he made last year, warning that he was not ” didn’t trust “former President Donald Trump as his administration worked to roll out vaccines.

“Have we thought, with hindsight, of the possibility that [Biden] may have created some hesitation about the vaccine? When last year around this time the previous administration was rushing to get a licensed vaccine, and how the president said, I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump “, asked Fox News Peter Doocy Psaki during Wednesday’s press briefing.

“Well, I think it’s safe to say he still doesn’t trust Donald Trump, so that hasn’t changed. But he trusts scientists, he trusts data experts, and he trusts the leaders of the CDC, the FDA, which is the gold standard for vaccine approval, ”Psaki replied.

BIDEN SAYS HE TRUSTS SCIENTISTS ON VACCINE BUT I DON’T TRUST DONALD TRUMP

Doocy continued to pressure Psaki, claiming that while former President Donald Trump defended the vaccine rollout last year, “Joe Biden is campaigning saying: Don’t trust Donald Trump. This has- created some sort of hesitation about vaccines? “

Psaki replied that she had not seen data showing Bidens’ comments added to reluctance over the vaccine, saying that “the former president was also suggesting people inject themselves with drugs. versions of poison in their veins to cure COVID “.

Doocy pointed out that Biden had not appointed anyone to lead the FDA in more than 200 days in power, and added that the FDA has yet to fully clear the vaccines.

Psaki said appointing someone to fill the role is a “priority” for Biden and that “the FDA is working on the timeline of science,” and vaccines will be fully licensed accordingly.

The president said earlier this summer that he expected vaccines to be fully licensed by the fall of this year.

JOE BIDEN ACCUSES FACEBOOK OF ‘KILLING PEOPLE’ WITH INCORRECT VACCINE INFORMATION

Biden has announced the vaccines since taking office, and his administration continues to urge Americans to get vaccinated. Last September, however, Biden criticized former President Donald Trump as he worked on the vaccine rollout.

“I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump,” Biden in Delaware said at the time. “And right now the American people can’t either.”

A few weeks later, Kamala Harris, then a running mate, made a similar statement during a debate in Salt Lake City.

“If public health professionals, if Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, if the doctors tell us to take it, I’ll be the first to take it. Absolutely, “Harris said in October.” But if Donald Trump tells us we should take it. I’m not taking it. “

REPRESENTING. BYRON DONALDS BLASTS THE DEMOCRATS INSTITUTIONALIZING VACCINE “SEGREGATION”: “THIS IS THEIR STORY”

Now, the White House has emphasized the importance of getting the vaccine, with Biden saying last month that misinformation about vaccines on social media platforms is a matter of life and death. He also accused tech companies of “killing people” by allowing misinformation to stay on their platforms.

About 165 million people, or nearly 50% of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the virus as of August 5, according to CDC data. Meanwhile, 90 million Americans eligible for the vaccine have not received the vaccine.

The White House has rolled out various initiatives to encourage vaccination, including calling on local leaders to use coronavirus relief funds to offer $ 100 incentives to Americans who receive the vaccine.

