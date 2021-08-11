Religion and politics, the younger generation does not have it





When it comes to voter religion, Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden is pushing for support for Florida schools amid DeSantis mask dispute. Cheney, as a party member, GOP governors divided over response to COVID-19 outbreak Senate gives Biden big bipartisan victory MORE could encourage opposition.

The Public Religion Research Institute’s (PRRI) 2020 census of religion reminds us of a clear trend: White Evangelicals, 14% of respondents, are vastly outnumbered by unaffiliated or “unaffiliated” 23%. In fact, nos now outnumber white Protestants (16%) and white Catholics (12%).

A Pew Research survey of last year’s presidential election (which in general corroborates news agency exit polls) shows Trump won over 80 percent of white evangelicals, while Biden won nearly two-thirds of none (and lost the Catholic vote to Trump by 1 point).

There is an irony.

Biden is perhaps the most religiously conscientious president since Jimmy CarterJimmy Carter Bad news for Democrats: As Biden moves left, his polls decline Biden names Mark Brzezinski US ambassador to Poland Azar regrets Trump has not been vaccinated on national PLUS television; he attends mass every week and naturally quotes biblical / religious references in his speeches. Trump is not a devotee of the church and has shown he does not know the Bible.

White evangelicals, who are the main supporters of the Republican Party and Trump in particular, have declined dramatically over the past fifteen years. A worrying trend for the GOP.

Mainline Christians have actually suffered their losses and started to grow again over the past five years, but nothing compares to the dramatic increase in the number of Americans who report having no religious affiliation.

Looking at the PRRI data, one caveat is that over the past two years there has been a slight drop in those who are not religiously affiliated, a small drop in those who are not. More people may turn to religion in times of crisis.

But my religious expert, Bill Leonard, the former dean of Wake Forest University Divinity School, is skeptical: “We don’t know yet, but the decline in the number of religious affiliates has been constant throughout the years. 2000. “

The increase in church identification last year, Leonard said, could be attributed to the “ease” of virtual attendance. “There were more people who like to sit at the breakfast table, with their coffee, listen to a sermon.” It is not the same as attending in-person services.

Overall, many churches face financial challenges. There has been a net loss of churches in recent years, some of their own creation. “The churches built football stadiums topped with a steeple,” notes Leonard. “Some have to close, others cannot minister because of the upkeep.”

A secular relief has been the federal government’s paycheck protection program, which has distributed billions to churches.

The “evangelical” label, Leonard says, has become deeply polarized in recent decades, at the heart of the Republican base and a drag for most Democrats.

Trump’s embrace by most white evangelicals has caused tension not only with Democrats, but also within the faith. Prominent dissidents like Russell Moore, a former senior Southern Baptist convention official, and journalist Michael Gerson have sharply criticized religious leaders’ loyalty to a man with such obvious flaws in character.

In a declining universe, there are exceptions: some are what Leonard calls the churches of Christian nationalism, which claim that America has always been a Christian nation, they are often anti-Islam, he said. , and most are pro-Trump.

The Washington Post has captured one of the hardiest: Mercy Culture in Fort Worth, Texas. Each Sunday there are three services, with a total of approximately 4,500 participants. There is service on Saturdays in Spanish. It’s a fundamentalist, pro-Trump message mixed with music and informality that attracts more diverse and younger worshipers.

Leonard, who is a Baptist pastor and a native of Fort Worth, suspects this may be fleeting. Fort Worth remains a breeding ground for an old revival, a new charismatic / Pentecostal religion, he said. Churches take root, but may well have a lifespan either because of controversy, loss of original momentum, or pastoral transition. I predict the same for the Mercy Culture church.

Another candidate in this category, Paula White, Donald Trump’s personal pastor. She celebrates “prosperity Christianity”, a natural for the former president, whose opponents, she suggested, practice “witchcraft and witchcraft.” Not surprisingly, she is held in low esteem by many evangelical leaders; Russell Moore called her a “charlatan”.

But the thing to pay attention to is age.

According to the PRRI survey, the average age of white evangelicals is 56, while for non-conformists it is 38 and non-conformists have time on their side, this average is skewed. by the youngest.

Young voters seem to have been particularly put off by the politicization of religion. Three decades ago, only 10% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 said they had no religious affiliation; last year that had more than tripled to 36 percent. It is also three times or more the number of young Americans who consider themselves members of a particular religion.

It’s a trend that will transcend Biden and Trump.

Al Hunt is the former editor of Bloomberg News. Previously, he was a reporter, bureau chief, and Washington editor of the Wall Street Journal. For nearly a quarter of a century, he wrote a column on politics for the Wall Street Journal, then the International New York Times and Bloomberg View. He hosts Politics War Room with James Carville. Follow him on Twitter @ AlHuntDC.

