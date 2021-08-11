Hundreds of Yogyakarta students receive second dose of vaccine





This student vaccination is a direct mandate from President Jokowi to the head of the BIN (State Intelligence Agency). Therefore, Binda works in synergy with the local government to help accelerate the achievement of the government’s vaccination target. Yogyakarta (ANTARA) – Hundreds of students at Budi Utama middle and high school have received the second dose of vaccination facilitated by the provincial intelligence offices of Yogyakarta (Binda) in collaboration with the government of Sleman. The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination followed the first round conducted on July 14, 2021, said Yogyakarta regional coordinator Binda Adi Riyanto, during the COVID-19 vaccination review of students at Budi Utama Junior High School Yogyakarta in Mlati, Sleman, Wednesday. “This vaccination for students is a direct mandate from President Joko Widodo to the head of the BIN (State Intelligence Agency). Therefore, Binda is working in synergy with the local government to help accelerate the achievement of the government’s vaccination target, ”he said. The mass COVID-19 vaccination for students aged 12 to 17 is targeting 500 students, the same as the previous vaccination for the first dose, he said. Related news: BIN, Health Unit, Kadin vaccinates 1,000 inhabitants in W Kalimantan Amid the increase in positive COVID-19 cases and coronavirus deaths, vaccination is one of the ways to reduce the risk of transmission and as an effort to boost immunity, Riyanto said. “I hope that the teaching and learning process (offline) can be implemented immediately after obtaining collective immunity, which requires that 70% of the population be vaccinated,” he said. -he declares. Previously, the Ministry of Health had finally authorized the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 by issuing circular letter number HK.02.02 / I / 1727/2021 on the third phase of vaccination of vulnerable people and the general public, as well as children’s vaccinations. in the 12 to 17 age group. With the aim of reducing the transmission of COVID-19 and strengthening herd immunity, the Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021, with President Joko Widodo being the first beneficiary. Related News: BIN conducts door-to-door vaccination campaign in six provinces

