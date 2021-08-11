Politics
Turkey is a nation betrayed by its Islamist leaders – Opinion
The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fails to help people affected by floods and fires, but manages to strike lucrative deals for his friends.
Hell was too painful to watch. Cries of wild animals on life, people running like smoke engulf them. The images have revealed open secrets. Turkey’s forestry services have declined over time. The people in the cities responsible for keeping the forest clean and organized have gradually given up their duties. Planes used to fight the fires were abandoned and firefighters lacked proper protective gear and equipment. Most walked in fires even without helmets. The pipes were not long enough. The rugged terrain made it simply impossible for the “volunteers” to control the fires.
While all of this was going on, the government was not just slow, they seemed to not care. They boasted that they didn’t need Greek or Israeli help, that the air traffic would become too overwhelming if they accepted all these offers. AKP men from Erdogan’s party in different contexts laughed as farmers watched their futures burn.
AKP experts have also launched a campaign blaming terrorists for the fires. They claimed to have evidence, but we haven’t seen it yet. Overnight vigilantes set up roadblocks, demanding government-issued ID cards. If they didn’t like your birthplace, if they suspected that you might be Kurdish, you might as well be a terrorist.
Soon the #HelpTurkey hashtag started popping up on social media. Now the Turkish state is suing those who asked for help to humiliate the state because Turkey is strong!
Is it? Yes and no. For one thing, when you watch the chaos and lawlessness during fires and floods, the helpless people struggling to survive, and the crowds taking to the streets, you’d say these are pictures of a failed state. Most opposition politicians and independent experts have said so. “Erdogan lost him, these fires will cost him the elections, no one trusts the government anymore. This is the end of Erdogan’s story. The situation shows that state agencies are incapable. These observations are correct but incomplete. They are what is visible to us on the surface and what once again makes Erdogan and his Ikhwani base victims. And so, it is wrong.
Turkey is a strong state when it comes to finding and punishing dissent quickly, in the form of a tweet. In the past three years, since Turkey moved to the presidential system, more than 29,000 people have been prosecuted for offending Erdogan. It’s fair against Erdogan. Thousands more have been added to this for offending family members, close confidants and ministers.
Turkey is a strong state when it comes to privatizing state-owned enterprises that are lucrative to Erdogan’s pals. Law enforcement won’t help fight the fires, but they will help the mining company cut down trees by arresting local protesters.
Turkey is a strong state because special forces are going to blow up a student’s apartment because a student has joined a peaceful protest on campus. It is terrorist activity in the eyes of the government. But an ISIS suspect would be questioned with great respect, without handcuffs.
Dozens of young Afghan men, with big smiles on their faces, arrive straight from the Iranian border in broad daylight. When people dare to question porous borders and the lack of government oversight of illegal entry, its Home Secretary will boldly state that one of Turkey’s strengths is its ability to control borders.
In short, the argument that Turkey is a weak or a strong state is irrelevant. Turkey is an authoritarian state in its own right, where the Islamist government enjoys a lavish lifestyle. Turkey’s president, ministers and even agency directors all own private planes, but they can blatantly tell the country that there are no planes to put out fires. The day the fires break out, they can sign a new decree, lifting all oversight to market state land.
The nanny state in Turkey strives to protect the interests of its own buddies, not those of the public. And the public is now asking us to vote for the presidential system because of its promises of efficiency. There is no point in crying over spilled milk. It is efficient and prompt for the benefit of the president and his men. It was the silent part of the promise. When Turkish voters surrendered their nascent democratic institutions to the dream of an effective one-man government, they should have known that they could no longer ask questions or hold their government to account.
Public support for Erdogan may be waning; However, that does not mean that his political power is eroding. As long as there is no more ambitious and greedy group for political power than the Turkish Islamists, Erdogan will continue to rule!
The writer is a visiting scholar in political science in Los Angeles at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and a columnist for Al-Monitor.com
