Rahim Yar Khan’s Hindu temple reopens to worshipers after renovation





The Ganesh temple in Rahim Yar Khan reopens its doors to worshipers after being restored and handed over to the temple committee on August 11, 2021. Photo courtesy of journalist and activist Dharminder Kumar A mob vandalized the temple on August 5. PM Imran, CJP had taken notice of the incident. The temple reopened today after a quick renovation. Seventy people arrested so far for vandalism.

The Hindu temple of Rahim Yar Khan, which was vandalized last week by a mob, reopened to worshipers on Wednesday.

After the enraged mob attacked the place of worship, the government had the temple renovated within a week.

The attack prompted Prime Minister Imran Khan, as well as Pakistan’s Chief Justice Judge Gulzar Ahmed, to learn about the incident, who both called for the arrest of those responsible for the crime.

The chief patron of the Hindu Council of Pakistan (PHC), Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, inaugurated the temple today, after which Ganesh Pooja was executed. The ceremony also featured the hoisting of the national flag and an audio recording of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Every human being should follow the teachings of their religion because all religions in the world teach respect for humanity, said the chief patron of the PHC.

On August 5, more than a dozen men, armed with sticks, ransacked the temple, shouting slogans and desecrating idols in the place of worship. The video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from rights activists in Pakistan.

Ganesh Temple at Rahim Yar Khan reopens to worshipers after being restored and handed over to the temple committee on August 11, 2021. Photo courtesy of journalist and activist Dharminder Kumar

Pakistani lawmakers in the National Assembly have also denounced the attack on Rahim Yar Khan, saying such incidents are regrettable and call for immediate action.

On the occasion of the reopening today, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the reopening of the temple signifies the importance the government attaches to minority rights.

“Respect for religious beliefs is our basic policy and we will ensure that all citizens enjoy life and freedom in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan,” said the Minister of Information.

The crowd had destroyed the interior as well as the idols (moortis) placed inside the temple. Following the attack, the local Hindu community also fled the area out of fear for their safety.

In addition to the repairs, a perimeter wall was also built outside the temple and plans were put in place to ensure the safety of worshipers.

Ganesh temple has been restored, Dharminder Kumar, journalist and activist who lives in the area, told Geo.tv. It remains only to restore the broken idols (moortis), the work of which is expected to begin on August 15.

To date, 70 to 100 people who have vandalized the temple have been arrested, Kumar said.

But we have seen that in most cases [where temples are attacked], 100 people are arrested but only five people are punished those who are usually poor.

Kumar added that the Hindu community who left their homes are still afraid to return, fearing another attack.

Last year, in December, a frenzied crowd torched the shrine of a Hindu saint in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A report from Dawn.com said a mob comprising “over a thousand people”, led by local elders of a religious party, launched the attack to destroy the temple.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/364788-rahim-yar-khans-hindu-temple-reopens-to-worshippers-after-renovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos