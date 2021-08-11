Brittons try to save the alpaca that is on death row in EnglandExBulletin









NOEL KING, HOST: In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration faces outrage over a death sentence, the convict’s name is Geronimo. HELEN MACDONALD: He’s a little black alpaca, very cute, very cheeky, he loves his hay. He’s a little pig. DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST: An alpaca. Helen Macdonald is the owner of Geronimo. He is one of some 80 alpacas on his farm. She bought him in New Zealand in 2017, where he had several tests for bovine tuberculosis, a deadly disease that alpacas can also contract. KING: But when he got to the UK he failed two tests. And according to UK law, that means he must be euthanized. Macdonald maintains that the results were false positives because Geronimo received a vaccine against the disease just before these tests. MACDONALD: He was isolated. There is no risk to public health. He has his friends. He is very happy. And, you know, all we got – I asked was a test applicable to the circumstances of alpacas in the UK so we can clear his name. ELLIOTT: Last week Macdonald lost his last appeal in the High Court in London after years of legal battles to save Geronimo. KING: UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News it is important to euthanize animals with bovine tuberculosis to keep farms safe. (EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD) KWASI KWARTENG: It’s obviously difficult because there are a lot of, you know, people who get emotionally involved in an animal story. But there is a policy. ELLIOTT: Macdonald says she won’t fight if the authorities come to her farm for Geronimo. MACDONALD: We’re not going to break the law or anything. But we will not make it easy for them. And we’re definitely not going to, you know, just deliver it. I don’t have to do this. ELLIOTT: But Geronimo fans aren’t discouraged. Boris Johnson’s own father has told British media he hopes the animal can be saved. KING: In addition, 100,000 people have signed petitions. Others marched to the Prime Minister’s residence this week in protest. But ultimately, the country’s health authorities have the last word. (EXTRACT FROM “OREGON” BY CLIVE CARROLL “) Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

