Miami University hires former Trump chief Alex Azar

The decision to hire former President Donald Trump’s HHS secretary Alex Azar has infuriated faculty, staff and students.

At first glance, hiring a former federal health official would seem like a smart move for the University of Miami. After all, the former US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Donna Shalala, is already on the faculty; the addition of another HHS veteran would improve the private university’s stable of top instructors.

But the school’s decision to hire former President Donald Trump’s HHS secretary Alex Azar has infuriated a growing number of faculty, staff and students who question the official’s ties to the one of the country’s most controversial immigration policies.

“The university that hires this person is utterly despicable,” says Preston Stone, a PhD student in literary and cultural studies who teaches a literature course on migration and citizenship. “What happened under Trump was a violation of human rights, and he is a person who does not respect migrants with what he did with the Trump administration.”

UM announced last week that Azar will join Herbert Business School on its Coral Gables campus as an Assistant Professor and Senior Executive in Residence during the fall semester, which begins August 23. Aside from that initial August 4 press release, a UM spokesperson declined to comment further to the New Times about Azar’s hiring and campus outrage and said that Azar could not be contacted for an interview because he is on vacation.

Azar served as HHS secretary in the Trump administration from January 2018 until the inauguration of Joe Biden. His office oversaw part of the federal government’s COVID-19 response, including Operation Warp Speed, which aimed to accelerate vaccine development and manufacture during the pandemic.

One of Azar’s other roles as head of HHS was to oversee facilities, such as the Homestead Detention Center, where thousands of migrant children have been held as they were separated from their families after attempting to cross into the United States. pressure from immigration advocates who decried what they said were conditions of detention for children held by HHS.

Thomas Kennedy, a graduate student and activist who worked with several groups to shut down the Homestead detention center, said UM’s decision to hire Azar was an attempt to whitewash his career path.

“It was the normalization and reintegration of people who were part of truly horrible systems that caused a lot of pain, suffering and trauma,” Kennedy told The New Times. “These people are retiring, having their names forgotten and getting a good teaching job at UM.”

Professors also have doubts about hiring Azar. Scot Evans, an associate professor who is also president of the University Employee Alliance at UM, told the New Times that the hiring went against the values ​​of racial justice embraced by the university, which were strongly pushed as a result. social justice protests last summer.

“You can’t be against anti-black racism and hire Azar, the guy who was complicit in Trump’s racist policies, such as family separation, trying to sabotage the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, and botched the response to COVID-19 which has disproportionately affected people of color, ”says Evans.

Other faculty members fear that Azar’s failure to berate Trump for his role in disinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 could set a bad example for students.

“To let the former president denigrate science and undermine the very work he was doing, he did not have the courage to take a stand,” said Professor Louis Herns Marcelin, director of global health studies at the ‘UM. “What are the values ​​to convey to these students other than opportunism, cowardice and an inability to stand up?

Azar has publicly stated that he supports the reunification of migrant families and wrote an op-ed in The New York Times after leaving the White House urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In UM’s press release on Azar’s hiring, Shalala, who served as president of the university between 2001 and 2015 and remains an administrator professor of political science and health policy at UM, said that her prospects and Azar’s would complement each other well, despite working under different political policies. administrative.

“Alex and I share a common understanding of the most important issues facing the healthcare industry and, through our conversations and interactions, we have established a vibrant working relationship,” Shalala said in the statement.

