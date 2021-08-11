“Imran Khan will complete his term,” Sheikh Rasheed told opposition





Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. Photo: Screenshot via Twitter. Pakistan will no longer be used as a battleground, proclaims Rasheed. The Afghan question is a problem for the Afghans; no refugees are allowed to enter through the border, he said. The opposition is allowed to work within the limits of the constitution and the law, ”he said.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term and the opposition can do whatever they want, but that will not deter the prime minister.

Rasheed, speaking at a press conference, said the next four to six months are crucial for Pakistan.

“The opposition is allowed to work within the limits of the Constitution and the law,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been assigned “incompetent opposition”, therefore the Movement Pakistani Democracy (PDM) can do whatever it wants.

“The PDM will see Imran Khan at the prime minister’s seat next December, as well as the next,” he said.

Speaking about PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Rasheed said he didn’t know what he was doing.

Mocking him, Rasheed added that Bilawal has “given the vote of no confidence since he was born.”

He also spoke about Pakistan’s role in the international forefront and said that the country will play an important role in Central Asia.

Discussing the PML-N, Rasheed said Nawaz Sharif’s passport was canceled on February 16, while Shahbaz Sharif did not appeal to have his name removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

On terrorism and the Afghan question

Rasheed stressed that Pakistan will no longer be used as a battleground because it has already killed more than 80,000 lives in the fight against terrorism.

He added: “Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that the country will not allow anyone to interfere in its affairs, however, this approach presents many tests and difficulties.”

Rasheed warned of the risks of terrorist activity in the country and said some elements are aimed at causing lawlessness and disruption in Pakistan.

Read more: Instead of blaming Pakistan, direct energies to solve problem, Foreign Ministry says

The minister further informed the media that 98% of the Afghan border and 46% of the Iranian border were closed.

Addressing the Afghan situation, Rasheed said: “The Afghans should be concerned about their problems, it is their decision to make.

He said no refugees came from Afghanistan to Pakistan via the border and everything was in “first class” condition at the border.

Weapons license

Speaking about the weapons license, Rasheed said the days of 100,000 licenses being issued without any formal process are over.

“There are now rules, regulations, tax payments and a standard for issuing weapons licenses to citizens.”

He further stated that obtaining a weapons license is not like obtaining the CNIC or a passport, and while he is Minister of the Interior, a weapons license is not will be issued only on merit.

Read more: Afghan and Indian social media accounts used to repeatedly slander Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf

On India’s war against Pakistan

The interior minister claimed that India and Afghanistan’s National Security Directorate (NDS) had started a war against Pakistan in the media.

“The NDS and India have joined forces to humiliate Pakistan within the international community,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/364717-imran-khan-will-complete-his-term-sheikh-rasheed-tells-opposition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos