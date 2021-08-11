Trump sends cryptic three-word message in PAC email





Former President Donald Trump sent recipients on his mailing list a cryptic three-word message with no context on Wednesday, raising questions about its meaning.

“BUBBLES NEVER FIGHT!” Trump wrote in his statement, emailed without explanation.

The post follows New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that he will resign after a series of sexual harassment allegations were found to be credible in an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump, who is often eager to comment on similar political developments, has yet to comment on the governor’s resignation and has given no indication that the statement referred to Cuomo.

TRUMP CALLS BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE BILL “START OF GREEN NEW DEAL”

Trump recently sent out a series of messages through his Save America PAC, sometimes bordering on confrontation expressing his take on the actions and votes of politicians.

The former president expressed his anger at the recent infrastructure bill, which passed with the support of some Republican lawmakers, openly attacking Republican Senator from Kentucky Mitch McConnell for not working with him on his own project of law during his tenure.

“This is not an infrastructure bill, this is the start of the Green New Deal. The bill I proposed, which Mitch McConnell could do nothing with, was pure infrastructure. what’s best for America, not what’s best for the Communist Democrat Party, “Trump wrote on Sunday.” It will be a big victory for Democrats and will be used against Republicans when of the next elections. Schumer uses the threat of “we can do it the hard way or do it easy” and keep people in town. McConnell never did it on a real infrastructure bill. Hopefully the House will be much stronger than the Senate. “

In the same statement, Trump praised Republican Senator from Tennessee Bill Hagerty, who won a victory lap on Monday after delaying the Democrats’ infrastructure bill.

“Congratulations to Senator Bill Hagerty for staying loyal to ‘AMERICA FIRST! “” Trump wrote.

“No one will ever understand why [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell authorized passage of this non-infrastructure bill, ”Trump said in a follow-up statement Tuesday. “He gave up all his power for the big bill that will follow. “

“I’ve been saying quietly for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics, now I don’t have to be silent,” Trump continued. “He’s working so hard to give Biden a win, now they’re going for the big one, including the biggest tax hikes in our country’s history.”

