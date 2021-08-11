Zulhas Empathy sees Jokowi disappointed over various issues





JAKARTA – The Chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN), Zulkifli Hasan, expressed his empathy to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who seemed troubled by the various issues plaguing him. – The Chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN), Zulkifli Hasan, expressed his empathy to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who seemed troubled by the various issues plaguing him. According to the vice president of the People’s Consultative Assembly, all levels of government should help the president, not adopt counterproductive policies and conduct poor public communication. “I share my empathy to see Mr. President looking confused. His face looks heavy in the face of the various issues he is facing. All levels of government should help him, don’t do something bad. counterproductive and poor public communication, “the politician who goes colloquially Zulhas tweeted on her Twitter account @ZUL_Hasan on Tuesday (8/10/2021). Besan Amien Rais also described a number of issues posed by Jokowi’s men, ranging from changes to the status of the University of Indonesia (UI) that allowed the UI Chancellor to serve simultaneously as a commissioner of BUMN, painting the presidential plane and other controversies. Of course, Zulhas said, these presidential aides focus on the people, not on controversial issues. “The PP that changed the status of the UI rector yesterday, the painting of the presidential plane, court rulings that deviate from the sense of justice and other controversies must be avoided and stopped immediately. Focus on the people, “he wrote again. This joke by Zulhas is a series of writings about what he said during a joint meeting of the leadership of the MPR RI with the chairman of the faction group / DPD linked to the annual session of the MPR / DPR / DPR and the president on August 16. He stressed the importance of formulating the concept of the future development of Indonesia. “This morning I attended a joint meeting of the leadership of the MPR RI with the leader of the DPD faction / group. At this meeting, I stressed the importance of formulating concepts and ideas on the future development of Indonesia, in accordance with Pancasila’s mandate and the 1945 Constitution, ”Zulhas said. (abd)

