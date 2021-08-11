The building of the Heydar Aliyev center lights up in the colors of the Turkish flag (PHOTO)





BAKOU, Azerbaijan, August 11 Tendency: A video projection of the Turkish state flag was placed on the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on August 11 to express support for the sister country in fighting the forest fires, Trend reports. This once again demonstrated to the world the friendship, brotherhood and unity between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the context of the motto “one nation, two states”. Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, who was present at the ceremony, told reporters that Azerbaijan provided all kinds of support within 14 days of the start of the fires. Expressing his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his support, the Ambassador said: Azerbaijan has been supporting since July 31. To date, 750 of our Azerbaijani brothers have participated in extinguishing the fires. They have been fighting fires for 14 days. I am grateful to each of them individually and wish they would return safe and sound to their families. “ On the 14th day of the fires, the Turkish flag was projected at the Heydar Aliyev Center on the instruction of President Aliyev. This is an important sign of support. Once again, I express my gratitude. After the victory in the second Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in Istanbul, Ankara and in many places in Turkey, we joined the Victory Day with all the cities of the country. Your joy was our joy. Today is a sad day, and on this day you are with us, said Bagchi, thanking all Azerbaijanis for it. Ahliman Amiraslanov, chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament’s health committee, told reporters: Azerbaijan and Turkey are sister countries. We support each other on good, sad and difficult days. During the 44-day war, our Turkish brethren led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan provided moral and political support and were with us. A friendly group from the Turkish parliament has constantly come here and supported us in our just struggle, and Azerbaijan in turn has not left Turkey in these difficult times. On behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani firefighters have not been tasked with extinguishing forest fires in Turkey. Azerbaijani relief forces showed dedication in fighting the blaze. It is gratifying that fires are ahead of prevention. Today, the illumination of the Heydar Aliyev Center building in the colors of the Turkish flag is of great symbolic importance. We ask the Almighty Creator not to repeat such difficult days “.

