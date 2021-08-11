Trump Says Killed Capitol Rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt Really Love America Despite Attempt To Rape House Room





Top line

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Capitol Hill rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was shot and killed as she attempted to enter the House chamber on January 6, the last d ‘a series of comments from the ex-president minimizing the attack.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 24: Former US President Donald Trump speaks during the rally to protect … [+] Our election conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix-based political organization Turning Point Action welcomed former President Donald Trump alongside candidates from the GOP Arizona who have started running for government-elected positions. (Photo by Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Getty Images Highlights

Trump said in a statement released by his Political Action Committee that Babbitt really loves America, saying she represents a lot more people than there are on the other side.

Babbitt was shot and killed by an unidentified law enforcement officer as she passed through a window in the Hall of Speakers, which leads to the chamber where lawmakers took refuge during the deadly riots.

Trump made no reference to Babbitts’ actions at the time of the shooting, but claimed that she had been murdered, although the Justice Department determined in April that the officer was acting in self-defense and to defend them. others.

Babbitt was a staunch supporter of pro-Trump conspiracy theories, including the far-right QAnon conspiracy movement and Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen by widespread electoral fraud.

Babbitt was also praised by right-wing Republicans: Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) said she was executed in cold blood while wrapped in an American flag, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ( R-Ga.) Said last month they were reportedly friends.

Trump has increasingly referred to Babbitt in recent months, demanding that the identity of his gunman be made public, claiming without evidence that he was the security chief of a senior Democratic official that Capitol Police have refuted and stating Wednesday: We know who he is.

Key context

A group of House Republicans are increasingly supporting the defendants of the Capitol riots, with Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) And Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) trying to no avail to visit them last month. in a DC prison.

Crucial quote

The investigation did not reveal any evidence to establish that at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe it was necessary to do so to to defend himself or members of Congress, the Justice Department announced in April its decision not to indict the Babbitts shooter.

