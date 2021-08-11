Hindu teenager raped and kidnapped in Pakistan





AMRITSAR: In another heartbreaking incident in Pakistan, a Hindu teenage girl was allegedly raped and kidnapped while her parents were severely beaten. Rahat Austin, a Pakistani right-wing activist, currently living in South Korea, said on Wednesday evening that Muhammad Ali Nawaz and other accomplices broke into the home of Mangal Bheel, a Hindu resident of Salho Bheel village in Chacharo. tehsil from Tharkparkar district of Sindh province. Pakistan. “He beat his family, raped his 15-year-old daughter, Chatro, then kidnapped her, and in all likelihood the girl would be converted to Islam,” he said. A video of the girl’s family members detailing the unfortunate incident and pleading for justice has gone viral online. And it happened when a few Pakistani organizations held a cake-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate Minority Day. This incident came just days after a Badul Salam Muslim from Pakistan’s Punjab province threatened a Hindu boy and forced him to curse Hindu gods and goddesses and say Allahu Akbar. In a video that went viral on social media, the boy was seen begging him with folded hands and looking threatened by the situation. Badul Salam was later arrested, but not before spreading a wave of threat through the heart of the tiny Hindu community of Tharparkar, which has a population of around 1.6 million. A Hindu member of the National Assembly representing Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI) party and chief patron, the Hindu Council of Pakistan, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, confirmed that the incident had taken place. product. However, he refrained from saying that the girl had been abducted or forcibly kidnapped. “The girl is gone for sure, but whether she left voluntarily or was abducted will not be confirmed until she is picked up,” Vankwani said. He said that as the issue came to his attention, he spoke to the district police officer and ordered him to file the FIR and locate the girl immediately.

