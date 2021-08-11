Doosan wins second Chinese IAPS contract: Corporate





August 11, 2021 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction has been selected by China Techenergy Company (CTEC) to supply an Industrial Earthquake Protection System (IAPS) for Units 7 and 8 of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant in Jiangsu Province. Earlier this year, CTEC – a subsidiary of China General Nuclear – awarded the South Korean company a contract for IAPS systems for units 3 and 4 at the Xudabao plant in Liaoning province. How Xudabao’s two VVER-1200 units might appear (Image: (Image: AtomStroyExport) Instrumentation and Controls (I&C) is the central system serving as a “brain and neural network” in nuclear power plants and providing integrated management solutions for operations, control, monitoring, instrumentation and monitoring functions. emergency safety. As a key component of the I&C, the IAPS works to automatically shut down the reactor if the seismic sensor reaches or exceeds the set value during the operation of the nuclear power plant. Under a contract signed today, Doosan will supply IAPS systems, based on CTEC’s FirmSys digital I&C platform, to Tianwan units 7 and 8 by 2024. In June 2018, Russia and China signed four agreements, notably for the construction of two VVER-1200 reactors in units 7 and 8 of the Tianwan plant. In addition, two more VVER-1200 units are to be built at the new site in Xudabao (also known as Xudapu). The four units are expected to be commissioned in 2027-2028. Work on Tianwan 7 and 8 and Xudabao 3 and 4 was launched on May 19 this year in a ceremony attended by video link Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ceremony included the pouring of the first concrete for Tianwan 7. The first concrete for Xudabao 3 was poured on July 28. In March, CTEC awarded Doosan a contract for Xudabao Unit 3 and Unit 4 IAPS systems, marking its first contract for nuclear I&C in the Chinese nuclear market. Under this contract, the company will design, manufacture, test and install the systems by 2024. In January 2018, Doosan – which supplied IAPS systems to all 28 South Korean power reactors – signed a memorandum of understanding with CTEC to promote cooperation, which helped award these contracts. IAPS. “We have been able to establish a relationship of trust with our customer through proven technology based on extensive experience and track record in the domestic nuclear market,” said Kiyong Na, CEO of Doosan Heavy Nuclear Group. “We are committed to carrying out the projects of Xudapu units 3 and 4 and Tianwan units 7 and 8 with CTEC as general contractor, and at the same time, we will continue to seek new opportunities to participate in the markets. nuclear power plants abroad. “ Research and writing by World Nuclear News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Doosan-awarded-second-Chinese-IAPS-contract The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos