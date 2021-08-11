Biden faces uncomfortable future after latest Trump revelations





New evidence detailing how former President Donald Trump and a senior Justice Department official tried to use the country’s main law enforcement agency to bolster blatant lies about the 2020 election hints at some possible uncomfortable moments in the future of Biden administrations, according to experts and insiders.

According to documents released by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform late last month, Trump tried to reverse his loss to current President Joe Biden by persuading senior Justice Department officials to publicly declare that the 2020 elections were corrupt. This effort was supposed to give his allies in Congress a reason to vote against certifying Bidens’ victory.

Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen also recently told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Justice Department Inspector General investigators that one of his former deputies, Jeffrey Clark, had developed a strategy with Trump on how to use the DOJ to their advantage. The plan was to encourage legislatures in battlefield states to ignore popular vote results and send pro-Trump electoral votes to count instead of real results, Rosen said.

Clark, who was then Acting Deputy Attorney General in the Civil Division of the Department of Justice, allegedly pushed Rosen and then Acting Deputy AG Richard Donohue to announce investigations into allegations of electoral fraud non-existent that the department had already reviewed and rejected.

The actions Trump and the DOJ took between his loss to Biden and the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill are currently the subject of several investigations. These investigations are carried out by a group of congressional committees, including a select committee of the US House of Representatives and the internal DOJ watchdog. So far, investigations have kept the Biden administration and Attorney General Merrick Garland out of the politically heavy cases of investigating Bidens’ predecessor. But new revelations have raised concerns among insiders that neither Garland nor Biden can stay above the fray.

As furious as he is about what happened in January and what led to it, he would much prefer not to be the first US president to see his predecessor in the dock, one person said. who meets regularly with senior government officials on a variety of topics. But there is a growing awareness that the more known it becomes, the more likely this possibility becomes.

So far, Biden has been careful not to comment on cases he says are in the wheelhouse at Garlands, especially those relating to possible criminal investigations. Likewise, Garland has not taken any public action that could be seen to directly target the former president.

This reluctance was a deliberate choice on the part of the two men, sources say, a choice made out of a desire to restore many of the standards Trump has shredded regarding the Justice Department’s arm’s length relationship with the Justice Department. White House since the Ford administration. . But insiders say ongoing investigations could take that choice away.

Donald Ayer, a former Deputy Attorney General who sharply criticized the Trump-era Justice Department, said in a recent phone interview: We were starting to see a build-up of pretty unmistakable evidence of very serious wrongdoing that we previously thought to have taken place. , but lacked first-hand evidence.

Ayer, who was Main Justice’s number two from 1989 to 1990, felt that there would likely be a number of former Trump administration officials who wouldn’t want to be on the wrong side of history and could finish well until providing real tangible evidence that could stand in court.

When the facts become a little clearer than they are now about what exactly happened, there will be a really tough and difficult question that needs to be asked, and I think we weren’t going to know the answer. until that happens, he said. .

A member of Congress charged with investigating what happened on January 6, Representative Jamie Raskin, called the new information about Clark and Trump’s plans highly suggestive of criminal activity.

The facts we have seen are indicative of a corrupt intention to interfere with a federal election, said Raskin, who sits on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees, as well as the special committee investigating the attack on the House. Capitol.

The Maryland Democrat and former impeachment official added that Trump had proven to be an enemy of constitutional order, and felt that failing to take action to hold him and his allies accountable would amount to authorizing direct attacks against our constitutional system and could empower [Trump] to try again.

But the decision of what to do with the evidence uncovered by the Jan.6 inquiries and what led to it will rest with the attorney general and attorney general alone.

Ayer, the Justice Department veteran, noted that the conduct of previous administrations which he and many critics claimed amounted to militarization of the Department for political purposes posed serious challenges for the new administration and its compelling desire to not to sound political when it comes to the Department of Justice. .

Given the Trump administration’s chronic lie and the detachment from reality of many Trump supporters, there is a real risk that millions of people will be persuaded that actions against Donald Trump are motivated solely by political motives, a- he declared.

I don’t think we want a third of the population to seriously believe that the current Justice Department is unfairly seeking Donald Trump for things he hasn’t done. And I think it’s important to avoid creating that impression, but I also think the way was right now, where the evidence becomes clearer, may eventually become so clear as to be undeniable, Ayer continued. Merrick Garland finds himself in a very difficult position, but he is ideally qualified to make the best judgment on how to ensure accountability while avoiding any credible allegations of politicization.

