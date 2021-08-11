Six of New Zealand’s versatile cricketer Chris Cairns’ career-best six





Chris Cairns has spent 17 years dropping hapless bowlers in all parts of the ovals around the world, while also knocking down the best batsmen in the game.

Here are six of the best that will always resonate with Black Caps fans as the all-rounder is in serious but stable condition in an intensive care unit in Sydney.

July 1999 against England, Lords: Cairns described this test as one of his two career highlights.

Not surprisingly, as he produced a display with the ball that matched Sir Richard Hadlee at his best with his control and power.

John Selkirk / Tips

Chris Cairns destroyed England in New Zealand’s 1999 Lords victory. (FILE PHOTO)

READ MORE: * Ex-Black Caps star Chris Cairns in ‘serious but stable’ condition after cardiovascular surgery in Sydney * Why Black Caps master blaster Chris Cairns ranks among Nova’s greatest cricketers -Zeeland * Former Black Caps star Chris Cairns in intensive care

Cairns destroyed England’s stick in the opening innings, taking 6-77 in a masterful effort, mixing swing, stitching, rhythm and a phenomenal slower ball.

The most glaring memory of his place on the famous Lords Honor Council was the sacking of England wicket-beater-keeper Chris Read for a duck as Read dodged what turned out to be a Yorkie slow-ball that rattled its stumps.

Cairns then netted 31 of 42 balls with the bat at No.9 to give New Zealand a big advantage in the first inning that ultimately turned into a nine-wicket victory.

October 2000 vs India, Nairobi: The other key moment in his career was the final triumph of the ICC Champions Trophy ODI New Zealand.

A knee injury had forced him out of the squad for the semi-final, but as the 30-year-old headed for the crease with his side 82-3 after 15 overs, chasing Indias 264-6 on 50 overs , the commentator noted that Cairns still has the ability to turn a game with his stick.

He started his shot with a crushing back kick in front of extra cover, then produced a series of cuts and glances back before his first six advancing to the ground to hit the pitcher over his head announced. that India was in trouble.

DAVID MUNDEN / PHOTOSPORT

Chris Cairns celebrates his winning run in the ICC Champions Trophy final against India in Nairobi in October 2000.

He made an unbeaten 102 on 113 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, added 122 with Chris Harris for the sixth wicket, and hit the winning run with two balls in reserve when he whipped a full pitch from his hip. towards the back of the square.

Earlier, Hed cast an unbroken 10-point spell that conceded just 40 points and featured two young girls to slow down dashing India openers Saurav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.

It’s the best ever, Cairns said afterwards.

I’ve been playing for a few years now and this is by far the biggest moment of my New Zealand career. New Zealand have never made a final before, let alone won it, so this is simply the best.

December 1999 against West Indies, Hamilton: The most unlikely of trial wins.

The West Indies had an opening stand of 276 and hit stumps on day one at Seddon Park at 282-1, and everyone waited to see if the hosts could save a draw in the next four days.

But Cairns took three wickets on day two as Tourists were fired for 365, then hit nine fours and two sixes with 72 of 83 balls at No.8 as New Zealand established a 28 innings lead. in the first round.

John Selkirk / Tips

Chris Cairns starred in New Zealand’s remarkable comeback victory over the West Indies in Hamilton in 1999.

Cairns then went through the Windies at bat on their second dig, winning the best 7-27 test numbers in 22.5 overs as New Zealand surprisingly won by nine wickets on day four.

January 2002 vs South Africa, Brisbane: One of the best one-day shots we’ve seen in 25 years of television, said legendary Australian commentator Bill Lawry.

Cairns had a game-winning 102-on-99-ball game at Gabba as New Zealand triumphed by four wickets with five balls remaining.

Hed also played a major role (2-44) with speedster Shane Bond in reducing South Africa from 231-5 to 241 overall.

It’s a six, it’s a six, it’s a magnificent shot what a cricketer! Lawry was elated as Cairns dropped Jacques Kallis into the long-range crowd as New Zealand neared victory.

March 2004 vs. South Africa, Auckland: South Africa suffered again at the hands of Cairns when he achieved his best test score at Eden Park.

His astonishing 158 innings from just 171 balls included seven sixes. It started with a classic and powerful offside kicking game against a bowling team that included Makhaya Ntini, Kallis and Shaun Pollock, then featured an assault on left-arm spinner Nicky Boje.

It also precipitated the end of David Terbrugges’ career. The crimper scored 93 of 22 overs in the last of his seven injury-ridden tests and retired two years later.

His 225 partnership with Jacob Oram (90) for the seventh wicket was a New Zealand test record, surpassing Hadlee and Warren Lees ‘186 against Pakistan in Karachi in 1976, and Cairns’ 158 was the highest score by a N ° 7 New Zealand. in front of Lees 152 in Karachi. The partnership record now belongs to BJ Watling and Mitchell Santner, who played 261 against England at Mount Maunganui in November 2019.

John Selkirk / Tips

Chris Cairns of New Zealand is happy to have secured the wicket from South African Herschelle Gibbs in their test at Eden Park in 2004.

I probably didn’t beat it better, said a low-key Cairns.

Later in the test, Cairns joined the exclusive 3000 runs-200 wickets cricket test club, along with favorite player Ian Botham and Garfield Sobers, Richard Hadlee, Kapil Dev and Imran Khan.

Botham was my favorite because of the way he played. For me, Imran was probably the best all-rounder, but Botham just had that X factor.

I loved watching him play. He was selfless, and there were times the stats didn’t reflect the impact he had had. He could turn a match. He was my inspiration.

May 2004 against England, Lords: Cairns bid farewell to Lord’s by becoming the most prolific six-stroke player in the cricket test.

His 82 dynamic balls out of 47 included four sixes as he surpassed West Indian Viv Richards’ record of 84.

He hit back-to-back shots in the middle of the wicket and covered Andrew Flintoff before falling into the same before being sacked, with his most memorable Steve Harmison six-shot from cover, out of the middle stump.

He now sits seventh on the list of six hits for testing, led by former teammate Brendon McCullum, but with the best six-per-test ratio among the top 25 in history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/cricket/300379924/six-of-the-best-from-the-career-of-new-zealand-cricket-allrounder-chris-cairns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos