



As Benjamin Franklin wrote in 1789, In ​​this world nothing can be said for certain except death and taxes. Over 200 years later the quote should probably be changed to read that nothing can be said for sure except death and taxes and Donald Trump going to the ends of the earth to keep his taxes from coming into being, arguably because they contain damning information. Clearly, Trump has spent his entire presidency treating his tax returns as state secrets, and more than six months after leaving the White House, he’s still utterly terrified of the idea of ​​anyone getting their hands on it. Unfortunately, his chance to keep his returns locked up has run out.

The thing to remember here is that there are several bodies of Congress that want to get their hands on the tax records of former presidents. And in any case, things are not going too well for the ex-president. In one of those cases on Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that Trump’s accountants must turn over the equivalent of two years of his financial records to the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating whether he and his business partners took advantage of his stay at the White House. (Casual observers of the 2016-2020s would say he clearly did, without a shadow of a doubt.) While writing that some of the committees’ demands were too broad, U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta said agreed with lawmakers that they needed the information to, through Politico, assess whether [Trump] violated the emolument clauses of the Constitution by accepting payments from state or foreign governments and to verify the lease that the General Service Administration granted to one of the Trump companies in 2013 to build and operate the Trump International Hotel in the old post office building.

During his tenure, the Trumps Washington Hotel, located a stone’s throw from the White House, was where GOP lawmakers, business executives dealing with the Department of Justice, foreign officials, and anyone seeking to kiss the ring knew their money would go far. (Why don’t I stay at his hotel a few blocks from the White House, so I can tell the new president, I love your new hotel! Isn’t it rude to come to his town and say, I stay with your competitor? an Asian diplomat told TheWashington Postin 2016.) While Wednesday’s decision is undoubtedly under appeal by Trump’s lawyers, it is obviously a major setback. The fact that, as Politico notes, lawmakers would also face few restrictions on making information public is likely behind a collapse of Trumpworld.

In a separate court case regarding whether the House Ways and Means Committee should receive six years of feedback from ex-presidents, the DOJ recently said he should, according to Hill, that Trump is facing d ‘significant legal obstacles. Although his lawyers have responded to the DOJ’s decision by asking to prevent the Treasury from handing over the financial documents, saying the House demands distinguish Trump because he is a Republican and political opponent, experts say the odds won’t. are not on his side.

Not have [the Justice Department as an] ally will make it harder for Trump, said Jonathan David Shaub, assistant professor of law at the University of Kentucky and former [DOJ Office of Legal Counsel] lawyer. Shaub added that while Trump’s lawyers seek to undermine the committee’s rationale for asking for tax returns, judges generally do not question the intention of lawmakers. The courts have traditionally been very respectful of what the committee says it does, he said. And they accept that, and then they’ll test whether it’s a seemingly valid request or not, given the competence of the committee and any kind of separation of powers principle that Trump’s lawyers are raising.

Richard Pomp, a tax law professor at the University of Connecticut, said attributing the committees’ request to a political attack on the former president may not prove successful for Trump’s legal team if lawyers for the House can show that they have a legislative objective in searching for the documents. That doesn’t really mean there isn’t merit here, Pomp said. Just because you have a bunch of Democrats who would love nothing better than to publicize everything that is handed over to Ways and Means doesn’t really affect the legal question.

