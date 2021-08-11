Scottish judge just resuscitated effort to investigate Donald Trump for money laundering – Mother Jones





A Scottish court on Wednesday gave activists the green light to continue their efforts to use an anti-money laundering law to investigate the funding of Donald Trump’s golf courses in the country.

As Trump has built his reputation in real estate in New York City, the center of gravity of his business empire has shifted to Scotland over the past decade, with the two courses he operates there requiring enormous sums of money to build and maintain. According to some estimates, Trump should have spent half of his available cash to fund his 2014 purchase of the famous Turnberry golf course in southwest Scotland. According to Trump himself, he spent more than $ 400 million on Turnberry and a second course in Aberdeenshire, along the windy North Sea coast, which he built from scratch. Neither course has ever made a profit. In fact, both courts are bleeding money.

The amount of money Trump has poured and continues to pour into the courts has raised suspicion about these companies. The numbers just don’t add up, it’s an extraordinary amount of money Trump should have struggled to raise, spent on a business that doesn’t seem to be paying off. Mysteriously, Trump pumped money into these properties through outstanding loans to himself, with no due date or interest. Financial experts interviewed by Mother Jones say it is difficult to find any justification, legal or otherwise, for Trump’s Scottish deals.

In the UK, government investigators have the power to find out where the money is coming from to buy and develop Trump’s courses, using what is called an unexplained wealth order, essentially a warrant to examine finances. of a particular person if there is a reasonable suspicion that something is not quite right. It cannot be used against just anyone; it is designed to investigate the finances of politically exposed persons suspected of money laundering. He has been relied on several times in London, most notably to examine how the wife of a jailed former Azerbaijani government official managed to afford a £ 16million shopping spree at Harrods. In February 2020, Scottish Green Party lawmakers began pushing for the Scottish government to invoke a UWO against Trump. The movement only gained momentum after he left office and Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Greens in the Scottish Parliament, urged a vote on the issue. Harvie cited a report by transparency advocacy group Avaaz that detailed Trump’s connections to people accused of financial improprieties such as his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who was convicted of money laundering and the issues. surrounding the funding of its losing courses.

He’s not someone who inspires confidence in healthy finances and healthy business, Harvie told Mother Jones last year. The fact that there are many allegations circulating that US authorities have investigated, whether in relation to Russia or its political relations at the national level, you don’t have to sniff the air for very long to see something that smells bad.

Trump has a long and strained relationship with the Scottish government. When he first decided to invest in Scotland in 2006, he was courted by then Prime Minister Alex Salmond, who helped overcome local objections to Trump’s building plans. But the relationship deteriorated. Now Trump regularly protests against Scottish lawmakers, including current Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. While Sturgeon and his top ministers are hardly Trump fans, Sturgeon’s ruling Scottish National Party has rejected Harvie’s request, with his justice minister arguing that, as deplorable as he personally found Trump, it should be the investigators, not the legislators, who decide who should be investigated. And, he said, he couldn’t confirm or deny whether Trump was under investigation.

This response did not satisfy Harvie or Avaaz, and the NGO subsequently filed a lawsuit demanding that a UWO be considered in Scottish courts. On Wednesday morning, a Scottish judge allowed Avaaz to continue his efforts to force a UWO. To be clear, the decision doesn’t mean Trump needs to open his books right away. But he grants Avaaz a court hearing later this year in which the group can go into more detail on why a UWO should be summoned against Trump, and the Sturgeon administration will have to explain why he doesn’t want to get involved.

