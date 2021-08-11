Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd writes: Understanding the anxieties behind Chinese aggression against India

When Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a surprise visit to Tibet on July 21, becoming the first Chinese leader to do so since Jiang Zemin in 1990, his journey obviously began in Nyingchi, a town just a few kilometers from the border with China. Arunachal Pradesh, before his departure. to Lhasa via a strategically important new rail line. Xis’ visit was therefore an unequivocal signal from Beijing of the seriousness with which it continues to take its Himalayan border dispute with India.

More than a year after the clashes in the Galwan Valley, efforts to resolve the border crisis continue to progress slowly, while tensions remain high. A new limited deal reached in early August has yet to be implemented, and as Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar noted in a frosty meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in mid- July (their first meeting since September 2020), the Chinese side failed to complete the troop withdrawals and return to the status quo that the Indian side believed China agreed to.

These events naturally led many in India to fear that China was determined to assert its border claims and even risk war in search of territorial gains. But while China’s behavior has been calculated to demonstrate political confidence, a better understanding of China’s strategic intentions requires us to grasp the larger context of Beijing’s foreign and security policy challenges across Asia. , as well as Xi’s own domestic political concerns at home.

In a perfect world, Xi would likely prefer a calm border and a more stable, positive relationship with India, given the many strategic challenges China now faces from all sides.

Seen from Beijing, China’s strategic environment is starting to deteriorate in South and Central Asia. As the United States withdraws and the Taliban advance in Afghanistan, China fears the prospect of instability and the emergence of a haven for terrorism directed against its policies in Xinjiang. This instability also threatens to disrupt China’s large regional investments made under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a reality already highlighted by the growing threat of terrorism in Pakistan, where there have been multiple attacks. terrorists against Chinese interests, including July 14. bombing, which killed nine Chinese nationals working on a hydroelectric dam that is part of the China-Pakistan economic corridor. Even if China seeks to reduce the heavily indebted BIS, such instability could also cause Beijing to increase its already overburdened external commitments, especially in the area of ​​security.

Meanwhile, Beijing continues to be deeply concerned about the ever-present specter of ethnic separatism inside China and the perceived relationship between separatism and the nations of the south and the west. It is probably not a coincidence that Xi visited the Potala Palace in Lhasa just two weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent official birthday greetings to the Dalai Lama for the first time since coming to power. of Modi in 2014.

More importantly, Beijing’s overall strategic anxiety is driven by increasing pressure from the United States and its allies as the competitive rivalry continues to advance under the administration of US President Joe Biden. For China, this poses a persistent threat not only economically and in foreign policy, but also militarily along its maritime periphery in the South and East China Seas, as well as in the Taiwan Strait.

In particular, China is deeply concerned about the re-emergence and strengthening of multilateral opposition to China, and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad) between the United States, Japan, Australia and India. This was demonstrated by the evolution of Chinese responses to the Quad, the last incarnation of which it initially rejected in 2019 as self-contradictory and susceptible to dissolving, before unsuccessfully trying to separate it with the help of a mix of carrots and sticks in 2020 and 2021.

For history students, the Quad itself has come a long way since Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe first proposed that Australia, India, Japan and the United States work together on the disaster response following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. The response in other capitals, however, has been tentative at best. In Washington, President George W Bush feared that such cooperation would unnecessarily alienate China. In New Delhi, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has repeatedly ruled out any real security cooperation with the Quad, while calling ties with Beijing its imperative necessity. And in Canberra, the government of my conservative predecessor John Howard was both concerned about undermining economically beneficial ties with China and opposed expanding existing trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan by adding India; and in June 2007, Australia officially withdrew and announced the decision in Beijing shortly thereafter. After Abe, the driving force behind the Quad, unexpectedly resigned in September 2007, his successor Yasuo Fukuda officially threw the Quad in the trash of history until its recent reincarnation.

This is why Beijing believed that the Quad could easily be separated again. But China’s carrot-and-stick approach to shattering the current reincarnation has not worked so far, not least due to the deep alienation of India from China since the critical events of June 2020. And as the United States’ multilateral cooperation with its partners has grown, Beijing has increasingly come to view itself as beset by threats from all sides, a predicament to which Chinese culture is deeply sensitive. given that being ambushed on 10 sides is one of the ultimate strategic dilemmas recorded in the Chinese canon of military classics.

So far, however, the response of China’s new class of wolf warrior diplomats to this emerging strategic challenge has been to assert themselves more and more in rhetoric and demeanor. This may seem confusing, given that it only served to alienate other countries and further isolate China. To understand this, therefore, one last piece of the puzzle is needed: China’s domestic policy.

In the fall of 2022, the Chinese Communist Party will hold its 20th Party Congress, when new senior leadership ranks are raised, and Xi is likely to be confirmed in power for another term and potentially for life. Until that happens, all facts of political life in China will be shaped by Xis’ need to show absolute strength and resolve on all foreign and domestic matters. And so that his subordinates show absolute loyalty.

In practice, China’s domestic politics in the run-up to the 20th Congress will mean that its leaders, diplomats and generals display maximum nationalist fervor. This could well mean that China will make political decisions, which it would not do in normal times, as it could undermine Beijing’s long-standing diplomatic and strategic goals, including in relations with India. Needless to say, this is potentially dangerous in all of China’s external relations where land or sea borders are contested and where military or naval deployments are active. Compelling Chinese domestic imperatives are unlikely to accommodate normal diplomatic nuances.

As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has just visited India to push for closer bilateral strategic cooperation, including a likely face-to-face meeting of Quad leaders on the sidelines of the Assembly meeting United Nations general in New York in September, we should expect China’s behavior. towards India to harden more in the months to come.

But if President Xi decided instead that it was better to domestic policy (against internal criticism of his over-strategic predisposition) to improve China’s strategic position in Asia amid its competition with Washington, diplomats from Beijing could still take a more moderate approach, including with India. . If stability can be restored in the Sino-Indian strategic relationship, it could provide a window for the two Asian mega-economies to reopen their markets to each other, helping to boost growth as both seek a recovery. milder after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indeed, the choice between these two alternatives, an increasingly harsh nationalist response, as opposed to the extension of a temporary olive branch offered, for example, to Europe, Japan and India. is expected to be on the discussion table this month as most of China’s leaders retire for their annual Beidaihe retreat in August. By September, we will likely see the first signs of the predominance of these views.

