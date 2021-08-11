Trump Says ‘We Know Who He Is’ About Officer Who Killed Ashli ​​Babbitt





Trump called the officer who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt a murderer and said “we know who he is.” Babbitt was shot while trying to enter the President’s lobby during the January 6 uprising. Trump and other prominent conservatives attempted to martyr Babbitt in the Capitol Riots. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump has stepped up his rhetoric against law enforcement officer who shot on Capitol Hill rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt, calling them murderers and ominously warning that “we know who he is “in a statement released Wednesday.

Babbitt died after being shot and killed by a law enforcement officer as she tried to pass through a broken window into the President’s Lobby during the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill.

“I spoke to the wonderful mother and husband of Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was murdered by someone who should never have pulled the trigger on their gun,” Trump said. “We know who he is. If it happened to ‘the other side’ there would be riots all over America, and yet there are many more people represented by Ashli, who truly loved America, than he did. there aren’t any on the other side. “

Trump then added: “The enemies of the radical left cannot be allowed to get away with this. There must be justice!”

Trump and Republicans in Congress like Representative Paul Gosar attempted to turn Babbitt into a martyr, claiming that she had been unfairly killed and wrongly targeted by law enforcement. GOP lawmakers cited his death to say the insurgency was not as serious as it looked and did not pose a threat.

In an earlier July 11 call to Fox News, Trump called Babbitt a “wonderful, young woman who went to protest peacefully,” despite the insurgency not being peaceful, and suggested without proof. that the person who shot him was “the security chief of a certain senior official, a Democrat”.

The Daily Beast also reported in mid-July that Trump had complained privately to those around him that he should have lowered the flag in honor of Babbitt’s death before stepping down.

The Justice Department decided not to lay criminal charges against the lieutenant who shot Babbitt after an investigation found the officer had not violated his civil rights. Babbitt’s family are suing the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department to reveal his identity.

Read more: She voted for Obama and died for Trump. How QAnon turned Ashli ​​Babbitt, an Iraq veteran, into a national “terrorist”.

Babbitt, who was 35 when she was killed, was a native of California and an Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

She went from voting for former President Barack Obama to being a staunch supporter of Trump, then becoming a staunch believer in the QAnon conspiracy movement that ultimately led her to storm the Capitol, people who knew Babbitt said at Insider’s Melkorka Licea.

On January 6, rioters violated the Capitol to prevent Congress from asserting President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Five people, including Babbitt, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, and three others died in the riot and hundreds of accused rioters were charged with the crimes.

