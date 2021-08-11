Republicans Who Praise Hungarian Orbn Are No Better Than Leftists Who Promoted Communist Dictators: Conservative

A long list of far-right MAGA Republicans enthusiastically promoted Hungarian strongman Viktor Orbn, from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” JD Vance (which is seeking the GOP nomination in the 2022 Ohio U.S. Senate race) to former president donald trump himself. Veteran Conservative columnist and vociferous Trump critic Mona Charen discusses that Orbn fetish in a blister article published by The Bulwark on August 11, arguing that Republicans and right-wing media figures who promote Orbn are no better than the “leftist intellectuals” of the past who were apologists for Communist authoritarians like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara.

“As someone who has been weaned from stories of left-wing intellectuals and journalists traveling to communist countries to pay homage,” says Charen, “I can only shake my head as a parade of right-wingers marches past. heads to Hungary to sing the praises of authoritarian Viktor Orbn Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is the most prominent right-wing man on the trip, but the road was already well mapped.

Charen goes on to quote a long list of right-wing politicians or media figures who have promoted Orbn.

“I would bet that all of these conservative opinion leaders, as well as the most recent pilgrims to Budapest Dennis Prager, Rod Dreher and Patrick Deneen are deeply familiar with the sad and reprehensible model of Western intellectuals seduced by authoritarian leftist regimes. “, Charen writes. “From Lincoln ‘I’ve Seen the Future and It Works’ Steffens to George Bernard Shaw to Noam Chomsky to Norman Mailer to William Sloane Coffin, intellectuals have fallen into this trap many times since the 1930s.”

In the past, writes Charen, some “leftist intellectuals” were “so focused on a level playing field that they were willing to ignore or whitewash the brutal crackdown on individual rights,” adding that Republicans who “do the praise ”of Orbn in 2021 are no better.

“As George Orwell said,” observes Charen, “the communist world was ‘a boot hitting a human face forever.’ It was telling that so many leftists were willing to sacrifice the precious rights we enjoy in a free press and a jury trial, for example on the altar of equality. America’s Orbnistas are also revealing themselves. ‘They’re familiar with the madness of political tourism, they’re now lining up to hire a leader who doesn’t even pretend to be a Democrat anymore. “

Charen continues: “The nations best prepared for the future, (Orbn) said in a 2018 speech, were“ not liberal democracies, not liberal, maybe not even democracies. ”The new state that Hungary is building, said Orbn, “is an illiberal state, a non-liberal state.” Freedom House agrees. It no longer classifies Hungary among the democracies of the world.

Orbn is a very different type of man from the Spaniard Francisco Franco or the Chilean general Augusto Pinochet. The Hungarian Prime Minister did not come to power because of a coup or a civil war, but like the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan or the Filipino Rodrigo Duterte, he was elected and did all that ‘he could to undermine the system. of checks and balances.

Charen explains: “Orbn used his qualified majority in parliament to increase the size of the constitutional court from 11 to 15, appointing four new members of the Fidesz party, then lowering the mandatory retirement age for judges and prosecutors, freeing places for party members. Fidesz has used its oversight of justice to harass competing political parties with fines and investigations. Orbn has also taken control of 80% of the Hungarian media, and this buddy-controlled media is now a huge propaganda machine. a long history in Hungary, was crippled by gerrymandering to give Fidesz a huge advantage. “

The seasoned curator concludes her article by lamenting that too many right-wing American “pilgrims” visiting Hungary are willing to ignore Orbn’s authoritarianism and his “subtle anti-Semitism” because they like his “nationalism”.

“Leftist intellectuals who have lent their prestige to vicious regimes have discredited themselves in the eyes of conservatives,” Charen writes. “We said they were apologists for anti-democratic ideas and justifiers of repression. We said their infatuation with unchecked power was a worrying sign. Every word of that is true today of conservative pilgrims, who, one would have thought, had more attachment to the American experience of ordered liberty than to the lure of blood and tribe. “