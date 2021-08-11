As UK eases restrictions, 19% increase in Indian student admissions | Latest India News





The number of Indian students admitted to UK university and higher education rose 19% in 2021, with the UK moving India from its Red List to the Orange List. Universities and Colleges Admission Service acceptance figures, released a day after the UK moved India from Red List to Orange List, a record 3,200 students have been accepted in British establishments, the PTI news agency reported.

Until August 8, India was on the UK’s Red List view. People traveling to the UK from a Red List country will need to book a quarantined hotel package, while passengers from Orange List countries can quarantine themselves at any location. The National Indian Students and Alumni Union in the UK was pushing the government to improve India’s status as hotel quarantine will cost £ 1,750. The Red List rules also state that passengers from Red List countries will only be allowed to enter the UK if they have UK residence rights or are of UK or Irish nationality.

Although students admitted to UK universities may have been allowed to enter the country, the additional cost of a government-run establishment for 10 days would have added to the financial burden.

We know that moving India from the Red List to the Amber List will be an important and welcome decision for Indian students who are due to travel to the UK soon. These students need to stay in touch with their university and know the latest Amber List arrival procedure to ensure a smooth arrival, Vivienne Stern, director of Universities UK International, which represents more than 140 universities, told PTI. .

Air India recently announced non-stop flights to London from six Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Amritsar and Kochi between August 16 and September 1.

Although India has been moved to the Amber List, Pakistan is still on the Red List, resulting in a diplomatic push from Pakistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant Dr Faisa Sultan has written to the UK Health Secretary to explain how Pakistan has the lowest daily increase in Covid in the region. As registration is a dynamic process, Pakistan may be moved to the Amber List in the future.

(With PTI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/as-uk-relaxes-curbs-19-per-cent-increase-in-admission-of-indian-students-101628698988059.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos