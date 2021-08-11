Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls Kashi DM, Seeks Details of City Flood Situation | India News







The Prime Minister also asked the DM of his parliamentary constituency to contact him immediately personally if needed in the ongoing rescue and relief work.

“I received the Prime Minister’s call around 9 a.m., and during a three-minute conversation he asked for details about the area, the people affected by the floods and the work being done to ensure the relief for people who have moved to safer places or preferred to stay in their places in flood-affected areas, ”Sharma told TOI on Wednesday.

“Initially, the Prime Minister inquired in detail about areas of the city and rural areas, which found themselves stranded with the rise in the water level of the

“The Prime Minister also asked for details on the rescue and relief operations carried out in the district so far. He also asked whether representatives of the public and mass support were employed in the rescue and relief work. I informed the Prime Minister of the active cooperation of representatives of the public. and social and voluntary organizations in flood relief work, ”he said.

“The Prime Minister also informed us that UP Minister Jal Shakri Mahendra Singh had already taken stock of the situation and that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to pay a visit on Thursday,” he added. .

The PM also wanted to know if the NDRF was helping the ongoing operations. Sharma briefed the Prime Minister on arrangements for additional boats to assist with rescue and relief operations, food packages, community kitchens, distribution of clean water and milk to areas affected by the floods.

