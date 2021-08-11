Trump’s judges continue to complain about the cancellation of culture and critical race theory.





Donald Trump and his allies spent much of the 2020 campaign fomenting Republicans’ fear of canceling culture to elicit votes against Joe Biden. He denounced the so-called crisis in numerous speeches, accusing Democrats of wielding the culture of cancellation as a political weapon against their enemies, a tactic he described as the very definition of totalitarianism. This gamble did not lead Trump to a second term, but his supporters led the crusade through the halls of Congress, on Fox News, and wherever Trumpism remains alive and well. A stronghold of Trumpism today, of course, is the federal judiciary, which is dominated by the 234 judges the former president seated on the bench (including a third of the current Supreme Court). Some of these judges have taken up the torch of the Trump campaign against culture cancellation, turning judicial opinions into Tucker Carlson-style rants against political correctness. The federal courts of the nations declare war on awakening.

The most recent skirmish in that battle happened on Tuesday, in a decision partially upholding Iowa’s ag-gag law. Like half of all states, Iowa has tried to prevent covert investigations into factory farms where animal cruelty is rampant by barring journalists, whistleblowers and activists from entering these facilities. . Iowa law prohibits entry to farms under false pretenses and criminalizes making false claims to obtain employment, as investigators often pose as job seekers. The 8th U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the entry ban but struck down the employment provision as a violation of the First Amendment.

One of the three-judge panel members was Steven Grasz, a Trump candidate ranked Unqualified by the American Bar Association, in part because of his passionate social agenda that seemed to overwhelm and obscure the ability to exercise impartial judgment. and impartial. Grasz wrote separately to express his reluctance to maintain the entry ban, criticizing the Supreme Court’s limited and sometimes vague precedents for false speech. This concern is just, if not laudable. But Grasz then deviated from his trajectory. At a time in history when a cloud of censorship seems to be falling, he wrote, with a palpable public fear of being canceled for having incorrect opinions, it concerns me to see a new category of speech that the government can punish with criminal prosecution.

Leaving aside, for a moment, the merits of complaining about canceling culture in a legal opinion, what exactly does Iowa law have to do with cancellation? This case does not involve anyone facing repercussions for expressing unpopular views; it is about lying to the service of secret investigations. You could argue that animal rights activists are being quashed (i.e. jailed) for holding incorrect opinions (i.e. lying for journalistic purposes). But that would be a very strange way to speak of an ag-gag law. Perhaps Grasz has become so alarmed by the cancellation of the crop that it’s the only lens through which he can see all First Amendment disputes. Or maybe he just sought to turn his own anxiety about arousal into a two-page deal on something else. Either way, Grasz’s fixation contaminates his legal analysis, blurring his legitimate apprehension about Iowa’s attack on news gathering.

Compared to Stuart Kyle Duncan’s anti-wake-up screed, Grasz’s analysis constitutes excellent forensic expertise. Duncan, who sits on the 5th US Court of Appeals, is one of Trump’s most harmful candidates; he gained notoriety last year for an obnoxious opinion that deliberately denigrated and misrepresented a trans litigant. In June, Duncan opposed a 5th Circuit ruling allowing a student to sue her former teacher for an alleged First Amendment violation. The Supreme Court ruled long ago that public schools cannot force students to recite the pledge of allegiance. In this case, the teacher seems to have been exasperated by the students’ refusal to recite the pledge, and attempted to retaliate by forcing her to write the pledge instead. (He also engaged in long rants accusing the student of anti-American sentiment and forcing her to listen to Christian music in class.) The student sued and the teacher asked the 5th circuit to dismiss the case.

By a vote of 21, the 5th Circuit refused to do so, allowing the dispute to go to trial. Duncan wrote a furious dissent charging the majority with soothing Liberal snowflakes. We live in easily offensive times. Even Dr Seuss is controversial, he wrote, citing Seuss Estates’ decision to stop publishing certain headlines featuring racial stereotypes. Duncan speculated that, in the opinion of the majority, a student could sue his teacher for an assignment requiring him to write the first lines of the Declaration of Independence.

The words are teeming with opportunities for offense: they are arguably sexist (Men) and religious (Creator), and were written by a notorious slaveholder, the judge wrote. He added that a teacher could be prosecuted for asking his students to transcribe Martin Luther King’s most famous speech in particular, the passage which reads: I dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. (In fact, King did not approve of color blindness as a cure for racism, and this particular quote was pulled out of context to distort its true meaning.)

Today, that yearning for color blindness has been criticized, Duncan continued, citing Ibram X. Kendis How To Be An Antiracist, A Popular Target Of Moral Panic Over Critical Race Theory. Then, for good measure, Duncan pointed to the work of conservative activist Christopher F. Rufos in vilifying critical race theory. While there are no constitutional issues with forcing a student to transcribe the pledge, the judge said, the California Ethnic Studies curriculum provisions reported by Rufo may violate students’ religious freedom.

The opinion marked the first of at least two occasions when Trump’s 5th Circuit candidates have criticized critical race theory. In July, James Hoan, an outspoken supporter who often writes thinly veiled Fox Newsstyle comments as legal opinions, vilified Kendi, as well as the entire field of critical race theory, in similar terms. . That same month, Ho also accused Don Willett, another Trump candidate, of supporting a revived Constitution by questioning the legal impunity of violent police officers.

It’s not just Trump’s judges who stand up against what Laura Ingraham hates most right now. The trend also extends to judges appointed by previous Republican presidents. When the 10th United States Court of Appeals banned a website designer from discriminating against same-sex couples, dissenting judge Timothy Tymkovich likened the decision to that of George Orwells 1984. He spoke out against the anti- law. Colorado’s LGBTQ discrimination as an Orwellian diktat and lamented that it seems we have gone to live and let live you can’t say that. Nominated by George W. Bush who was on the SCOTUS Trumps shortlist, Tymkovich does not have a reputation for being a bomb thrower. But he now seems eager to join the ranks of jurists who see enlightenment as a threat to the republic.

Moreover, the Conservatives’ grievances over Awakening Wars are not limited to dissenting concurring opinions in the lower courts; they also infiltrate the law. The last term, the Supreme Court heard from Americans for Prosperity v. Bonta, a challenge to a California law that required disclosure of high-value charitable donors to the state attorney general. During oral argument, Trumpiest Justices Neil Gorsuch, Sam Alito and Clarence Thomas raised concerns about the impact of this disclosure rule. Gorsuch asked if California bureaucrats could force private associations to turn over their Christmas card lists to the state. Alito complained that anti-gay activists faced not only physical violence but also economic retaliation, citing the well-known case of Brendan Eich, who resigned as CEO of Mozillas because of his donations. in favor of Proposition 8. (In November, Alito gave a speech to the Federalist Society warning that anti-gay Christians were canceled.)

Thomas surpassed them both. At that time there seemed to be quite a few vague accusations against organizations, he said, for example, an organization that had certain views could be accused of being a white supremacist or racist or homophobic organization, whatever. thing like that, and, as a result, become quite controversial.

The six Republican-appointed judges ultimately voted to strike down California’s law. While it doesn’t use the words cancel culture, Decision 63 bristles with turmoil over our supposedly censorious political climate. The majority were so appalled at the prospect of wealthy donors facing public criticism that they rewrote the First Amendment.

Just 11 years ago, Judge Antonin Scalia scorned the very concept of a constitutional right to anonymous association: requiring people to stand up in public for their political acts promotes civic courage, he writes, without which democracy is doomed to failure. Today’s Conservative judges see it differently. Many seem to have staked everything on Trump’s anti-wake-up mania, littering their opinions with ominous warnings about the silence of unpopular opinions. These controversies give the impression that their legal analysis has been corrupted by political grudges against perceived progressive excesses. When judges start to sound like obsessive cranks screaming on TV, it’s reasonable for Americans to wonder if they still deserve the presumption of legitimacy.

