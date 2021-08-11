Trumpworld sees growing wave behind another race in 2024





There is a growing sense in Trump circles that former presidents’ supporters want him to run again and that he is eager to accept the challenge.

Urged on by two former senior Trump aides predicting he will run and a long list of rallies slated for this year, Republican supporters are starting to brace for a 2024 bid on social media and in their backyards, displaying Trump 2024 flags .

The energy is still there, said a key insider. They want him to come back for another race.

His friends describe the president as keen to run another campaign, although that is not a lock and depends on how the 2022 midterm elections go.

Former spokesman Sean Spicer told Secrets this month he was in attendance, and former chief of staff Mark Meadows also hinted at former President Donald’s consideration of a second offer Trump.

Others said Trump had recently lost weight, felt great, and was engaged in current issues. He is particularly attentive to President Joe Bidens’ efforts to destroy his legacy and spoil policies the Republican Party sees as winning, such as immigration.

He is getting stronger and stronger with each passing day, said an associate. The enthusiasm does not weaken at all, it’s amazing.

Polls continue to show Trump as the dominant Republican in a possible primary race in 2024.

A new Morning Consult survey released Wednesday even shows that a third of Republicans believe he will return to office before inauguration day 2025. There is a rumor that he will return by Friday, one concerning the Biden administration in which Homeland Security sent a notice. local and state authorities to monitor violent social media calls related to the rumor.

Trump is planning a Save America rally later this month in Montgomery, Alabama, and has scheduled a series of rallies later this year with reporter Bill OReilly.

These are selling well and Trump’s online support remains strong.

Recently invited by his social media czar and trusted ally Dan Scavino to post photos and comments on Trump, dozens of fans were quick to respond.

We need him before 2024, but the flags are fluttering just in case, posted Cathy Carson, who included a video of her Trump 2024 flags.

Best day ever at Lake Sinclair, Milledgeville, Georgia! Re-elect President Donald J Trump 2024 !!! posted Andrea Rame Bolds with a video from her 2020 boat parade.

And Nancy Romero wrote, I still have my sign on my porch window, HISPANICS FOR TRUMP, and it stays until the election is corrected, or I die.

Tags: Washington Secrets, President Trump, Elections 2020, Elections 2024, Joe Biden, Sean Spicer, Mark Meadows, Facebook, Dan Scavino

Original author: Paul Bédard

Original location: Trumpworld sees growing wave behind another race in 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-world-sees-building-wave-185500207.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

