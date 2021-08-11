Electronic voting “best” solution to rig elections: Shibli Faraz





Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz speaking at a press conference. Photo: PID / FileElection Commission to decide whether or not the voting machines will be used, according to Shibli Faraz. 1.8 million votes are lost in the manual voting process, reveals the minister. According to the minister, electronic voting machines are the best solution for fair elections.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that electronic voting machines (EVMs) cannot be hacked, so they are the best solution to rig elections.

Faraz, during a press briefing in Islamabad, said that it was up to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to decide whether or not to use EVMs and that the final decision was up to them. He also demonstrated how EVMs work.

The “best” solution for EVMs

Faraz explained that EVMs cannot be hacked because they are not connected to the internet or depend on Bluetooth or an operating system.

He said EVMs were the best solution to rigging and that with their help the elections could be transparent.

The Minister of Science and Technology asked other political parties to come and test the EVMs and be satisfied.

Faraz further claimed that the EVMs took care of the secrecy of the votes. Insisting on transparency, he said no votes will be wasted in the EVM, as the machine itself checks the voter through the voting lists, and it takes barely two to three minutes to vote through. the machine.

Expanding on how EVM works, Faraz explained that the machine can only be used once by a voter, reducing the possibility of adding additional votes.

Faraz added that the manual voting process results in at least 3% of the votes being wasted, however, EVMs will prevent this from happening. He further added that no member of the electoral committee will know where the machines will be parked, thus avoiding the risk of tampering with the machine.

The Minister concluded that it is important that real candidates are elected and that the elections are transparent.

Last month, Faraz told media that the machines would be unveiled shortly.

“The machine will be provided to the opposition and relevant stakeholders […] and it can be tested anywhere, “the science minister said in an informal conversation with reporters in Islamabad.

