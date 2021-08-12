EDITORIAL: Let’s call bad behavior anyone who does it | Editorial





CORRECT THE CITY IN NEW YORK – In this still from the video, Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference in New York City. on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Cuomo resigned following an avalanche of sexual harassment allegations in disgrace a year after being widely praised nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19. (New York Governor’s Office via AP)

Our Congressman Elise Stefanik’s Twitter feed has been all over Cuomo for the past two days all day as she mixes up reminders that she was attacking the New York Governor several months ago, even when people told her to back off (I never back down from bullies, she tweeted); statements that raise the bet on Cuomo-bashing, to call him by names to retweet the lascivious covers of the New York Post; attacks on all the media that have ever supported him; and Pharisaic proclamations of American values ​​(Every New Yorker should know that there is equal justice under the law, no matter if you are New York’s most powerful figure or an ordinary New Yorker.)

His hypocritical outrage almost makes us sympathetic to Andrew Cuomo, who has never hidden his obsession with control and his urge to dominate but has always been a wolf in wolf disguise. In this and other ways, Cuomo reminds us of Donald Trump, a man who, despite all the falsehoods he utters, has always been outspoken about being a tyrant.

Along with the women, the two men are both hooligans and boors at the same time, but Cuomo is not in the league of the Trumps when it comes to credible charges of criminal behavior. The attorney general’s report documented 11 cases where Cuomo harassed and abused women, both verbally and physically, the most serious being an accusation he laid under a woman’s shirt and grabbed her chest.

At least 25 women have accused Donald Trump of sexual assault involving physical assault, in one case including rape. The cases date back to the past 40 years, but many women spoke about them with friends around the time of the attacks, and some of those friends have spoken officially to confirm the accounts.

