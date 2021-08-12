Erdogan says he could meet with Taliban leader







ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said he could meet with the leader of the Taliban insurgent group to try to help secure peace in Afghanistan. Taliban fighters captured more than a quarter of Afghanistan’s provincial capitals in less than a week. Turkey currently has troops in Afghanistan as part of a NATO force and has offered to secure the strategic Kabul airport after the US forces leave by the end of August. Discussions continue between Turkish and US officials, and Turkey says it would secure the airport if diplomatic, financial and logistical conditions were met. “The latest developments and the situation of the Afghan public are really, really disturbing,” Erdogan said in a television interview with CNN Turk. “Maybe I will even be able to receive the person who is their leader,” Erdogan said, after referring to the efforts of Turkish officials for talks with the Taliban. Erdogan said last month that Turkey would hold talks with the Taliban as part of the peace process. “Why? Because if we don’t control this stuff at a high level, it won’t be possible to ensure peace this time around in Afghanistan,” he added. Erdogan’s most pressing domestic concern is the Turkish public’s fear of a wave of people fleeing Afghanistan as the insurgent group gains greater control over the country. Turkey hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees and, as the Turkish economy deteriorates, resentment against them has grown, with the main opposition calling on them to leave. Erdogan stressed that Turkey has the problem under control with the construction of walls in the east and south of the country. “Whether it is on the border with Iran or Iraq, our walls are rising considerably at the moment. These walls are rising to prevent illegal migration to our country,” he said. US President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attack on the United States by the Afghan-based Taliban supported by Al- Qaeda.

