Chinese regulations encourage investors to change sectors





With regulations having hit internet and tech stocks in China hard, foreign investors have shifted en masse to sectors they believe are immune to the regulatory knockout blow. These industries and sectors are largely high-tech manufacturing as well as renewable energy, according to thethe Wall Street newspaper. Chinese markets have seen a lot of action over the past month. Onshore A stocks are down 3.2% according to an MSCI index that tracks mainland stocks, while the larger MSCI China index, which includes offshore stocks like internet giants Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., was down 12%. Chinese indices that track semiconductor manufacturers, electric vehicle (EV) companies and new energies, all show growth of between 4% and 18% in July. With the continued support of the Beijing government in these sectors, investors hope that these industries will continue to perform well in the future. Regulation is part of President Xi Jinping’s priority on economic, social and national security issues, according to the WSJ. Others, like Vikas Pershad, portfolio manager at M&G Investments in Singapore, believe China is trying to reallocate capital flowing into the country from the internet sector to sectors that are striving to empower the country. They are trying to strike a new equilibrium because it appears that capital flows were not in line with long-term top-down priorities, he said. This includes an announcement by the Communist Party’s highest decision-making body in July that the country should accelerate the manufacture and development of new energy vehicles (new electric vehicles), as well as push for widespread self-sufficiency in domestic manufacturing. . Automotive company BYD Co., battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, and the nation’s largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. all saw their stocks outperform this year, driven by the electric vehicle boom in China. In addition, Chinese solar panel makers and component producers are reaping the rewards of the global transition to renewable energy. They collectively make up a large majority of the industry’s supply chain, and with cost advantages that make them extremely marketable on the wider global stage, investors are taking note. The growth opportunity is quite structural, said Evan Li, HSBC Global Research’s head of energy, utilities, renewable energy and environment for Asia Pacific. KARS and KGRN give exposure to supported sectors theETF KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility (NYSE: KARS)invests in BYD and many leaders in the electric vehicle industry in China. KARS measures the performance of the Bloomberg Electric Vehicle Index, which tracks the industry globally, including exposure to electric vehicle manufacturers, electric vehicle components, batteries, hydrogen fuel cells and raw materials used in the synthesis of the production of parts for electric vehicles. The index has strict qualification criteria: companies must be part of the Bloomberg World Equity Aggregate Index, have a minimum free float market cap of $ 500 million, and have a 90-day average daily traded value of $ 5 million. . KARS has an expense ratio of 0.72% and manages $ 256 million in assets. theETF KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index (KGRN)capitalizes on investing in clean technologies in China’s booming economy. KGRN follows the MSCI China IMI Environment 10/40 index and is based on five clean technology themes: alternative energy, energy efficiency, green building, sustainable water and pollution prevention. KGRN has an expense ratio of 0.79% and manages $ 197 million in assets. For more news, information, and strategies, visit China Insights Channel.

