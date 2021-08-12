Residents of Pakistan Quarters can live there for another 54 years





Residents of Pakistan Quarters in Karachi can live in their homes for another 54 years after the Sindh government extended the lease.

The Pakistan Quarters lease issue had expired since 1995.

Sindh’s PTI MPA Jamal Siddiqui said the federal government paid Rs413 million to the Sindh government for the lease extension. Today, the Sindh government renewed the lease of Pakistan Quarters, Siddiqui said and showed one of the rented documents.

He said the federal government is launching a housing project for residents of Pakistan Quarters. He said the project was discussed at the governor’s house of Sindh during his one-day visit on Tuesday.

Karachi Transformation Package

Prime Minister Khan chaired a meeting of the Karachi Transformation Committee on Wednesday. Participants, who included all stakeholders, reviewed the progress of development projects worth 1,100 billion rupees.

The government of Sindh would be responsible for completing the work entrusted to it. “Imran Khan’s heart beats with Karachi,” said Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

On September 5, 2020, the Prime Minister announced a package of 1,100 billion rupees for Karachi. He said the money would be spent on different development projects and issues such as water scarcity, sanitation, roads and nullahs among others.

Where is Sindh CM?

It is reported that the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, did not welcome the Prime Minister upon his arrival in Karachi.

He did not even attend the Karachi Transformation Package meeting because he was not invited to attend. The Karachi transformation package is a big part of the Sindh government, the provincial government spokesman said.

The Sindh government and the ruling PTI disagree on a number of issues. The problems started between PTI governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and the PPP-led Sindh government, according to SAMAA TV political reporter Sanjay Sadhwani, who covered it extensively. The governor is Imran Khan’s representative in Sindh, or the man of the federal government to put it simply.

This defines the dynamic as PTI vs PPP, which has the majority here. It started when the government of Sindh sent its bills to the governor for promulgation after the assembly passed them. He would refuse, thus frustrating the PPP legislation.

For example, in May 2019, Sindh Assembly MPAs passed and passed a bill to remove a 158-year-old police law and reform the force so that its officers are more accountable and suffer less. political pressure. But Governor Imran Ismail did not sign the amendment to the law and instead sent the bill back to the assembly, saying it did not result in reform. (Replace the Police Act of 1861 and revive the Police Ordinance of 2002).

Then the two sides opposed the IG Kaleem Imam police force in January 2020. There was disagreement on who should replace him. Sindh recommended a few names but the PTI allies were not on board.

Then Covid struck and on the very day Imran Khan announced that he would not impose a lockdown, the Sindh government declared its own provocative lockdown. The Prime Minister gave his speech at 3 pm that day and Murad Ali Shah hit the airwaves at 4:30 pm Then an entire year under the pandemic was strewn with wrangling over statistics, beds, drugs, protocols, hospitals.

To a skinless independent observer in the game, these overtly aggressive press conferences interspersed with sarcasm, denunciations and name-calling just seem to widen the gap.

Sindh would like to pursue its own agenda and the federal government, for all its power, does not seem to want to play an enabling role or meet with it halfway. Given the language used in Sindh, it is clear that its political leaders are not in the mood to budge.

