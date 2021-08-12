Boris Johnson’s Net Zero dreams take a heavy hit as ‘blue hydrogen’ could be MORE polluting than natural gas





BORIS Johnson's Net Zero dreams hit a new bump in the road today as a groundbreaking study warns that "blue hydrogen" could be a fifth more polluting than fossil fuels. The shift to unstable replacement of hydrogen for gas to heat our homes and cook is a key part of PM's plan to become carbon neutral. Boris Johnson's Net Zero dreams hit a new bump in the road today as groundbreaking study warns 'blue hydrogen' could be one-fifth more polluting than fossil fuels Credit: AFP But now, experts warn it could be 20% WORSE for the climate than burning natural gas. Researchers at Stanford and Cornell Universities have found that so-called "blue hydrogen" – which captures carbon from natural gas to store emissions rather than releasing them into the air – instead emits more methane . The first peer-reviewed article at the top reveals that the greenhouse gas footprint is one-fifth worse than burning gas or coal, and two-thirds worse than burning diesel. The study's authors conclude that "there is really no role for blue hydrogen in a carbon-free future. "We suggest that blue hydrogen is best viewed as a distraction, something that can delay the actions needed to truly decarbonize the global energy economy." 'DIFFICULT TO JUSTIFY' They say it would be "difficult to justify" its use "for climatic reasons". Robert Howarth, co-author of the study and professor of ecology and environmental biology at Cornell University, said: "This is a warning signal to governments that the only 'clean' hydrogen they should be in investing public funds is really net-zero green hydrogen. wind and solar power. " Juliet Phillips, Senior Policy Advisor for Clean Economy at E3G, added: "Today's new report warns that blue hydrogen derived from fossil fuels is far from a truly zero-emission fuel. "There is no more time to waste on second-rate solutions to the climate emergency." Ministers are due to reveal their new hydrogen strategy and how it can be used in industry later this month. It is expected to be used in industry and to help decarbonise sectors such as steel and cement, but others are pushing for it to be used in homes and transportation as well. . Some say it should be used in boilers instead of gas, which means millions of people won't need to pull them out to install expensive heat pumps. But the risk of an accident is also higher because the gas can be more unstable without additional ventilation. The shift to unstable replacement of hydrogen for gas to heat our homes and cook is a key part of the Prime Minister's plan for the UK to become carbon neutral Credit: AFP

